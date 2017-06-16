PHUKET: It appears to have come as no surprise to many readers of The Phuket News that there was a “sex show” venue operating in the island’s main entertainment hub of Patong.

Take a walk down Bangla Rd on any given night to see the touts promoting sex shows.

It also appears to come as no surprise to readers that it took soldiers led by Col Santi Sakuntanark, Commander of the 25th Infantry Regiment and the highest-ranking army officer stationed in Phuket, to carry out the raid on the said venue, the Wake Up Club, last Wednesday, June 7.

But now the big question has to be why was it soldiers who were responsible for carrying out the raid on the venue?

Col Santi has already declined to answer whether Patong Police admitted they knew about the sex show, or whether the Patong Police were questioned as to why no action had been taken to shut it down.

But when push comes to shove, it doesn’t necessarily take a brain surgeon to fathom why the venue was not closed down prior to the June 7 raid.

When asked if there would be any action against other sex shows in Phuket, Col Santi said, and these were his words:

“I don’t know. That we will have to find out. I have learned of only two places, one was the Wake Up Club, the other is already closed”.

At a time when Thailand, as a country is still, shall we say, in a period of political instability and the ruling government are trying their hardest to get everybody on their side, you would have thought that a bit more honesty would be forthcoming from government officials.

Perhaps Col Santi genuinely doesn’t know whether Patong Police knew about the sex show, but for him to say that there are only two places that he knew of that had sex shows is an insult to peoples’ intelligence.

Col Santi, please take a walk down Bangla Rd on any given night to see the touts promoting sex shows. But of course this would have to be done, as per the recent Wake Up Club raid, as a “special enforcement” as he described it.

No one can dispute that the army appears to be doing a far better job of cleaning up the island than the police, a fact which serves to reinforce people’s beliefs and give legitimacy to the army’s rule.

But if you hope to win over the people, it certainly pays to be honest them.

The people are not blind.