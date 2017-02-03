PHUKET: This week’s call by former Phuket Senator Tunyaratt Achariyachai, who for years also served as Chair on the Senate Standing Committee for Tourism, for a Bangkok-led investigation into rampant corruption in Phuket deserves to be shouted from the roof-tops.

Sunday 5 February 2017, 09:00AM

Photo: UNDP Thailand / Mark S. Cogan

Any foreigners living in Phuket for any length of time, as well as many tourists, have tasted the bitter experience of a shakedown by an official, with some “men in uniform” more vicious in their approach than others – and it’s nothing new.

Ms Tunyaratt’s public stance serves to highlight just how intolerable it has become – publicly calling out former colleagues for their corruption rarely improves your career prospects. The never-ending list of culprits accused in complaints fielded by this newspaper run the gamut from police, immigration, getting a land document or a work permit issued and even to getting a child enrolled in school.

Just investigating how officials in Phuket are targeting foreigners would be a good start. Foreigners are easy prey for the merciless. Their choice is to pay up or get kicked out of the country, regardless whether they have lived here for decades and have families and children to provide for. “An NLA panel will investigate,” Ms Tunyaratt warned. We wish.

Sadly, it is more likely that the ongoing high-profile Rolls-Royce bribery scandal will take centre stage and the poisonous root and branch corruption that effects everyone in society will carry on as normal.

The facts of the Rolls Royce scandal point to it being a case of sour grapes, rather than genuine concern over corruption. The allegations seem to have surfaced only now when the company no longer finds it financially viable to keep paying the bribes.

Corporations simply factor in corruption as part of the financial equation for conducting business, with the burden of cost simply passed on to the consumers, the same as any other expense. It is clear that we cannot rely on multi-national corporations to choose the ethical high road when faced with the opportunity to gain advantage through bribery. It is incumbent on government's to set, follow and enforce the ethical “rules of the game”.

Thailand recent precipitous drop from 76th of 168 countries (2015) to 101st of 176 countries (2016), has put the country on par with Gabon, Niger, Peru, the Philippines and East Timor. This might be a little too embarrassing to ignore. What Ms Tunyaratt’s call this week brings to the fore, more than Transparency International's index, is that the conniving spectre of corruption lurks at all levels of officialdom in Thailand. That’s the factor that makes tackling corruption in Thailand so immense and why efforts so far to eradicate it have been token. It is the lifeblood that flows through the whole administration and sometimes you can’t cut the cancer out without killing the patient.

Without the levels of income available through unscrupulous means, there is no attraction in working for the government. Honest government workers are also victims of corruption in the offices where they work – no pay, no favours, means no promotion. Period. They are sidelined for life.

An entire shift is needed from base recruit “general worker” to “higher executive”, and the only way the West has countered this has been with long-term systemic change. To this all that can be suggested is taking a leaf from successful long-term campaigns, all of which feature a handful of common measures.

First, salaries need to be raised to make low-level, but endemic, corruption not worthwhile. Second, the financial benefits of corruption need to be outweighed by the potential punishment – long jail terms for the most serious of cases with smaller jail terms, that are actually handed down and served, for smaller cases.

But the most successful aspect has been a lifetime ban from working in any capacity with the government, even as a service provider or a contractor. Corrupt people, once exposed, are left out in the cold and stuck in the private sector for life. Simply make them work for a living. Of all things, that has worked.

Finally get rid of the uniforms. Removing the uniforms provides a daily reminder that officials are no more “powerful” than those they serve. Most Western administrations now have government employees refer to people requesting their services as “customers”. That’s the level of shift needed.