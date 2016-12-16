Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Opinion: Be proud of our culinary culture

PHUKET: More than a dozen food vendors were recently evicted from beachfront land in Patong to make way for a new building in honour of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. This eviction highlights the sometimes depressing but inevitable trend of the new paving over the old in Patong and elsewhere in the island. While the new building will no doubt be a fitting monument to the late King’s love of yachting, more often such vendors are making way for another multi-national chain restaurant.

tourism, culture, construction, opinion,

The Phuket News

Sunday 18 December 2016, 09:00AM

The live street food culture in Phuket is one of the big attractions for many tourists holidaying on the island. Photo: Mark Knowles
The live street food culture in Phuket is one of the big attractions for many tourists holidaying on the island. Photo: Mark Knowles

Oscar Wilde said that all men end up killing what they love, and in the case of mass tourism, it is the tourist that ends up killing the destination they love. Mass tourism inevitably coincides with mass marketing and the implacable market force of mass demand – which has the power to shape any city in its own image.

Thailand is known the world over for its delicious cuisine and no small part of that reputation owes its existence to the countless thousands of vendors roaming the nation’s streets, all specialising in their chosen dishes. As each new multi-national franchise moves in, Phuket inexorably moves towards the fate of becoming just another bland, anonymous “international city”.

I’m not advocating turning back the tide, not that we could, but we need to be proactive in promoting and sustaining our local food culture. Countless cities have faced this problem before us, so we are not short of good solutions and examples to follow. But what comes first is a recognition that it is happening. After that realisation we can begin to see the importance of preserving or creating new spaces, especially in Patong, where small vendors can ply their trade and showcase Phuket’s unique cuisine to the world.

Unit - 27

I agree that for many local people in the know, street food and local delicacies are comparatively easy to find. Many tourists however, may pass them by un-tasted because they don’t know where to look or what to ask.

A dedicated, central location for showcasing a wide range of local cuisines, promoted in tourist brochures and guidebooks, would be a boon to the island’s culinary reputation. With an organised layout and mandatory multi-lingual signs, such a place would make a tourist’s journey of discovering our local cuisine that much easier and more inviting.

Let’s just make sure we keep a little bit of that Thai street-life chaos and not make it too bland.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 19 December 2016 - 17:30:29

Yes, CaptainJack69: Very true, thinks are more structured now, including all the things you mention.
The open air food courts are pleasant.
In china town you can sit outside in the streets ( closed for traffic), and every satellite area has open air food facilities. Very pleasant. But, indeed with health inspections etc.  Time for sure didn't stand still in Singapore.
Food court stand owners do very well, I know a few, some even with a university degree. They earn well, have nice houses and cars.

The Phuket News

CaptainJack69 | 19 December 2016 - 13:07:03

@KURT.  All the street vendors in Singapore were rounded up and moved into permanent 'food-court' buildings. Now they pay rent, taxes & social security, they have regular health inspections and are all registered businesses. In this way they still retain a certain amount of "street culture" but are also part of a modern society.

I'm not saying that's what Thailand should do, but it's a good case-in-point.

The Phuket News

CaptainJack69 | 19 December 2016 - 12:57:20

While street vendors are an important part of Thailand's culinary culture it's important to understand that they don't contribute to the country in any other way. They don't pay taxes or social security, they don't have insurance, they don't have business permits or food hygiene certificates. They pay little or no rent. If their customers get botulism or salmonella (not unlikely since they have no understanding of food hygiene) they wont care at all. And they're often breaking the law by doing business on public property.

Street food is an important part of Thailand's image and a part of why tourists come, but it's not the 70's any more. The rest of the country wants the world to see Thailand as a developed modern nation. If that's to happen then street vendors need to be regulated.

Like them or loath them but your international chains pay tax and thereby support the country they do business in, as do many other local businesses, businesses which suffer from being undercut by people who can afford to charge lower prices because they have no overheads, pay no tax, no rent, no social security, etc...

The Phuket News

Kurt | 18 December 2016 - 10:28:43

Great what PN wrote about being proactive in promoting and sustaining the local live street food culture.
It makes people earning a living, the quality of food is mostly good, the street ambiance, including the nice food smell, is cozy.
Thai should not throw away their cultural way of doing things. 
Don't make the same mistakes as Singapore did in the 80-ties and 90-ties of last century. 
Fortunately over there they realized their mistake and were still in time to reverse/sustain.

One thing strikes me. demolition of illegal buildings at Surin beach, in order to create a park to honour late King Bhumibol. What so far is done at Surin beach to honour King Bhumibol? Will the new Surin Park thing be completed by April 2017, as declared by Phuket authorities?

Now they chase away of food vendors at Patong Beach in order to make a new building to honour His late majesty King Bhumibol. Is it a true thing or just to keep vendor people quiet and push things in a way that certain influential people can make money.

It becomes a bit obvious.

Better guarantee enough beach showers, beach guards and beach cleaners on Phuket to honour His late Majesty King Bhumibol.

The Phuket News
Matches 4 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.