Despite what many people might think after reading news reports of death, injury and violence week in and week out, most visitors have an uneventful holiday in Phuket.

Sunday 25 December 2016, 12:00PM

If you genuinely believe someone is trying to rip you off, call for the expat police volunteers on patrol. That way at least someone will recognise the position you are in.

Indeed, according to most people’s comments on the main travel web boards, they actually enjoy their stay on the island.

The regular news reports only serve to offer fair warning that Phuket may be paradise for some, but it certainly is not a utopia. Real life can kick in, especially for people who have never ridden a motorbike before decide to rent one for their holiday, or when alcohol is involved, and most certainly when both factors are involved.

But poor 31-year-old German tourist Thomas Rapp likely had no idea how vicious security staff on Patong’s Bangla Rd can be, especially over something as menial as a dispute over a bill at what police called a “restaurant” – one that was open at 1:30am.

Of course that may have been only the primer for the fight, and the real reason for the standard violent over-reaction by the “bouncers” could have been something as trivial as a poor choice of verbal insult or an escalation of threats. We’ll have to wait to hear Mr Rapp’s version of events, if and when he recovers from the blood clot to his brain while in the ICU at Vachira Hospital. (See story here.)

There is no excuse for the security’s staff reaction to the situation. They should be sacked and charged with at least affray causing bodily harm regardless of whatever they claim is their justification for the attack. They most certainly should not be left off the hook like the cowards whose attack on Australian tourists made global headlines only October last year. (See story here.)

As such, the incident has yet again called into question the so-called qualifications for the thugs who provide security in Phuket’s premier nightlife district. There is no excuse for security staff resorting to such measures; they are supposed to be the experts in preventing and containing violence, not instigating or perpetuating it.

So during this festive season in the spirit of peace and goodwill to all men, we implore all holidaymakers in Phuket to enjoy a violence-free Christmas. If you genuinely believe someone is trying to rip you off, call for the expat police volunteers on patrol. That way at least someone will recognise the position you are in.

Also, there are very few situations in Thailand that an apology and a respectful wai – deserved or not – cannot see you walk away from. Use this advice wisely.

Have a Merry Christmas, Phuket.