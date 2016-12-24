Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Opinion: Avoiding the Christmas bash

Despite what many people might think after reading news reports of death, injury and violence week in and week out, most visitors have an uneventful holiday in Phuket.

alcohol, violence, tourism,

The Phuket News

Sunday 25 December 2016, 12:00PM

If you genuinely believe someone is trying to rip you off, call for the expat police volunteers on patrol. That way at least someone will recognise the position you are in.
If you genuinely believe someone is trying to rip you off, call for the expat police volunteers on patrol. That way at least someone will recognise the position you are in.

Indeed, according to most people’s comments on the main travel web boards, they actually enjoy their stay on the island.

The regular news reports only serve to offer fair warning that Phuket may be paradise for some, but it certainly is not a utopia. Real life can kick in, especially for people who have never ridden a motorbike before decide to rent one for their holiday, or when alcohol is involved, and most certainly when both factors are involved.

But poor 31-year-old German tourist Thomas Rapp likely had no idea how vicious security staff on Patong’s Bangla Rd can be, especially over something as menial as a dispute over a bill at what police called a “restaurant” – one that was open at 1:30am.

Of course that may have been only the primer for the fight, and the real reason for the standard violent over-reaction by the “bouncers” could have been something as trivial as a poor choice of verbal insult or an escalation of threats. We’ll have to wait to hear Mr Rapp’s version of events, if and when he recovers from the blood clot to his brain while in the ICU at Vachira Hospital. (See story here.)

There is no excuse for the security’s staff reaction to the situation. They should be sacked and charged with at least affray causing bodily harm regardless of whatever they claim is their justification for the attack. They most certainly should not be left off the hook like the cowards whose attack on Australian tourists made global headlines only October last year. (See story here.)

As such, the incident has yet again called into question the so-called qualifications for the thugs who provide security in Phuket’s premier nightlife district. There is no excuse for security staff resorting to such measures; they are supposed to be the experts in preventing and containing violence, not instigating or perpetuating it.

So during this festive season in the spirit of peace and goodwill to all men, we implore all holidaymakers in Phuket to enjoy a violence-free Christmas. If you genuinely believe someone is trying to rip you off, call for the expat police volunteers on patrol. That way at least someone will recognise the position you are in.

Also, there are very few situations in Thailand that an apology and a respectful wai – deserved or not – cannot see you walk away from. Use this advice wisely.

Have a Merry Christmas, Phuket.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

I've had the clearly marked vans tailgate dangerously and pass me a supersonic speeds on the mainland route 4 at least a dozen times. The two tim...(Read More)

TAT urges sector to be ready for influx

TAT continues to be delusional....(Read More)

TAT urges sector to be ready for influx

Typical TAT self promotion talk only. It is all just:.. We expect, we think, etc, etc. Constantly growing bla-bla. Funny talk about weak Chinese...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

My neighbor and friend was one of the Philipina ladies involved in this accident. After she was removed from the van via jaws of life, she was was lit...(Read More)

Tiger Temple abbot faces trafficking charges

I am wondering how the thai people see thai buddhism today. Tiger/animal temples, it are secret business money making factories. That Dhammakaja sec...(Read More)

Phuket police to seize drunk drivers’ vehicles, licences over New Year

Ha Ha. this makes me laugh. Every night of the year there are hundreds of drunks leaving bangla road patong. bar girls, bar owners and customers. The ...(Read More)

Phuket Police bolster security for holiday season

Seeing the photo with so many police officers 'on parade' made me laugh. Such a parade needs to be organized ( valuable police time). Poli...(Read More)

Phuket police to seize drunk drivers’ vehicles, licences over New Year

I am puzzled why there is such thing as a 7 Days Campaign only. Is this the usual daily tent-sitting check points operation along the roads until ...(Read More)

Phuket Police bolster security for holiday season

Wow, a 3 week anti-crime blitz. Great! Are we really going to see police officers 'on the road'? Fantastic. Unfortunately, after 15 Januar...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.