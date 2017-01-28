Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket officials ordered to clean up their act, clean up Phuket

PHUKET: Environment officials across the island have been ordered to clean up their areas across Phuket, especially garbage dumped along streets, and to report their actions directly to Phuket Vice Governor Teera Anantaseriwidhya.

environment, pollution, tourism,

The Phuket News

Saturday 28 January 2017, 01:08PM

Vice Governor Teera handed down the order at a meeting of the Provincial Trash and Wastewater Committee held at the Phuket City Municipality Environment Office on Thursday (Jan 26).

Present to receive the order in person were Kasem Sukwaree, Director Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Phuket office, and Dr Pornsri Suthanaruk, Director of Environmental Office Region 15.

At the meeting Phuket V/Gov Teera demanded action be taken to clean up the streets and dump sites across Phuket.

He also ordered for updates on garbage collection practices by local municipalities across the island and for an update on the current capability of the municipal garbage incinerator at Saphan Hin – the only large-scale incinerator in Phuket

Coast Beach Club

V/Gov Teera also ordered to be updated on the project install wastewater-treatment facilities along the canal that runs through Samkong, on the north side of Phuket Town.

The Provincial Trash and Wastewater Committee must solve these issues. It must take more effective action about all forms of waste disposal on the island,” V/Gov Teera said.

V/Gov Teera ordered every relevant government office to take steps to immediately address the island’s growing problems with garbage.

“These issues are serious and must be addressed urgently,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Parrotfish poaching Chinese tourist fined B100,000

SO let me get this straight... A van driver destroys a house, kills 3 passengers, injures 6 others and is fined 150,000 Baht and has yet to be charged...(Read More)

Phuket dive instructor crackdown may have ‘terminal effect’, warns industry representative

ATUS is going through difficult times. In 'heavy seas'. The action of the thai authorities are partly unlawfull, illegal, sabotaging the ...(Read More)

Phuket dive instructor crackdown may have ‘terminal effect’, warns industry representative

The main problem is about freelance foreigners working as dive Instructors who are getting their work-permits by opening Thai companies with Thai nomi...(Read More)

Alarm raised over streams redirected by development affecting Phuket’s coastal reefs

Well... here is the results of ZERO land use planning and rampant development conducted by people that couldn't care less about the negative effec...(Read More)

‘Good sign’ for official in paintings theft case: source

This is classic! What a petty little man...there on official business and just can't help himself from stealing pictures (one of a porn star) of ...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Rorii...never heard of tree checks. Next you be wanting a department for shark teeth checks, or wildlife stability checks. And you want the government...(Read More)

Two people injured when pickup truck and Phuket tour bus collide

Bus crash...or if you walk in the rain - according to Kurt and Rorii. ...(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

I try to imagine that Kurt and his buddy Rorii getting a chance to change Thailand for the better.What a disaster it would be!Please Rorii,no more of ...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 67, in coma after being pulled unconscious from Phuket hotel pool

Kurt...can't you read and understand the article man. It says, "It was raining at the time the incident took place." so it doesn't m...(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

I guess you all dont realize where you actually are.Reminder: YOU ARE IN ASIA.You cant change it.If you dont like it go home and stop insulting the lo...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.