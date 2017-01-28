PHUKET: Environment officials across the island have been ordered to clean up their areas across Phuket, especially garbage dumped along streets, and to report their actions directly to Phuket Vice Governor Teera Anantaseriwidhya.

Saturday 28 January 2017, 01:08PM

Vice Governor Teera handed down the order at a meeting of the Provincial Trash and Wastewater Committee held at the Phuket City Municipality Environment Office on Thursday (Jan 26).

Present to receive the order in person were Kasem Sukwaree, Director Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Phuket office, and Dr Pornsri Suthanaruk, Director of Environmental Office Region 15.

At the meeting Phuket V/Gov Teera demanded action be taken to clean up the streets and dump sites across Phuket.

He also ordered for updates on garbage collection practices by local municipalities across the island and for an update on the current capability of the municipal garbage incinerator at Saphan Hin – the only large-scale incinerator in Phuket

V/Gov Teera also ordered to be updated on the project install wastewater-treatment facilities along the canal that runs through Samkong, on the north side of Phuket Town.

“The Provincial Trash and Wastewater Committee must solve these issues. It must take more effective action about all forms of waste disposal on the island,” V/Gov Teera said.

V/Gov Teera ordered every relevant government office to take steps to immediately address the island’s growing problems with garbage.

“These issues are serious and must be addressed urgently,” he said.