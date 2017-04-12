PHUKET: Government offices across Phuket will close this tomorrow (April 13) as the nation celebrates the annual Songkran water festival marking the start of the Thai New Year.

Wednesday 12 April 2017, 05:15PM

To celebrate the holiday, all government offices will close across the weekend and on Monday (April 17), including the District Offices, Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office and the Land Transport Office.

All main bank branches will close, but branches in shopping centres will remain open.

All Royal Thai Police, Tourist Police stations, hospitals and shopping centres will remain open and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.

Alcohol sales is allowed throughout the holidays but police have warned serious action against drunk driving or any “overzealous” water play or otherwise dangerous behaviour.

The Phuket News and everyone else here at Class Act Media wish one and all a happy, safe Songkran!