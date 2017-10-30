PHUKET: Officials across the island today (Oct 30) removed black-and-white bunting and memorial placards posted in honour King Bhumibol Adulyadej following the official mourning period drawing to a close at midnight last night.

Monday 30 October 2017, 06:57PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong confirmed at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall this afternoon that the mourning period had concluded.

“Officials are to restore their offices to their pre-mourning state of presentation and flags are to be flown once again at full mast,” he explained.

“Regarding images of the late King, we have to wait for the order from the central government before removing them as they must be removed in accordance with the correct procedures. For now such images can be presented as usual,” Gov Norraphat said.

Minister of Prime Minister’s Office Aomsin Chewapruek on Friday (Oct 27) noted that the government advised people to wear soft-toned clothing, such as browns and blues, during these first days of the post-mourning period, reported Post Today. (See story here.)