Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket’s ‘Non The Voice’ celebrity ‘postpones’ military draft draw

PHUKET: Phuket-born Thanon Jamroen, also known as “Non The Voice” for winning the first season of the popular national TV singing contest The Voice in 2012 at the tender age of 16, has “postponed” his national military service.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 April 2017, 06:31PM

By law, all Thai males in the year of their 21st birthday must attend conscription “lucky draw” in their home province to see if they will spend the next two years of their lives in military service.

Drawing a red card means military service, while drawing a black card means no military service but conscription duty fulfilled.

For Mr Thanon, that time came this morning (April 3) at Piboonsawasdee Municipal School on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town.

However, he requested that he “postpone” his service until a later date.

“I have to postpone my selection because I have to study in my first year at Bangkok University,” Mr Thanon explained.

“I am very excited and this has been fun, as this is my first time taking part in the ‘selection’. Every officer has taken good care of all of us… I am the only person in my family (eligible for the draft), so I have to be ready to be selected to be a soldier. It is the duty of all Thai men,” he said.

“I will be back after my ‘work’ is completed,” Mr Thanon said. “I have a new song coming up at the end of April and I have some fashion shows (to do).”

Col Jessada Fuengfoo from the Royal Thai Army Region 4 base in Nakhon Sri Thammarat is overseeing the “lucky draw” draft in Phuket Town

C and C Marine

“We have already conducted the draws for Kathu and Thalang Districts,” he said, adding that 1,700 young men from Phuket’s Muang District only will be called on to draw red cards, or black cards, at the school today and tomorrow (April 3-4).

“Phuket only needs 514 draftees: 411 for the Royal Thai Army; 26 for the Royal Thai Air Force; and 77 for the Royal Thai Navy,” Col Jessada said.

Mr Thanon was not alone in his request to postpone taking part in the lucky draw draft.

“About 120 men have requested postponing taking part in the draw, including ladyboys and monks,” Col Jessada said.

Thai men have the right to request postponing taking part in the draw, and can continue to request to postpone their draw each year until they reach 26 years of age. In that year, they must take part in the draw.

It was explained to The Phuket News that postponing taking part in the draft was not unusual, with young men studying to become doctors being allowed to postpone taking part in the draw until they were 27 years old so that they could complete their initial studies uninterrupted.

In completing the draft duties today, Col Jessada asked Mr Thanon to sing one short song.

Mr Thanon happily obliged with a rendition of the same song that won him The Voice five years ago: A cover of Pang’s Proh Arai (“Because of what?”).

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Ghost rider killed in a head on collision in Phuket

If the police is going to charge Ms Watt, than the police is law enforcement wise 'ghost riding'. Hahaha....(Read More)

Phuket police ready for Songkran

BenPendejo, whilst I agree with most of your sentiments I actually believe they will do some work for a change. Not a lot, just a little to prove the...(Read More)

Phuket police ready for Songkran

I was just about to say "wallets at the ready" but Benpendejo beat me to it! In all seriousness, I think we all pray that this year will be ...(Read More)

Phuket police ready for Songkran

It stills not give any answer if we are allowed to drive around with water for songkran in a Pick Up???What did they tell them just line up??...(Read More)

Army opens probe into soldier’s death

What a shame to do that to this young man. These punk thug officers that did this not only destroyed this poor kid's family, but also brought sha...(Read More)

Phuket police ready for Songkran

Ummm...sure they're getting [their wallets] ready. Although I haven't seen them set up their picnic tables and pop-up tents yet. They will b...(Read More)

Phuket officials scramble to save Coral Island after tourism kills 75% of reefs

Kurt, you are correct, the reason being, it would be an admission that they are failures, lazy and useless, they sit in their office, get paid and ach...(Read More)

Ghost rider killed in a head on collision in Phuket

Pauly44 I'm sure you are right about the money and the fact it's nothing to do with right or wrong, which in turn leads me to why a dash came...(Read More)

Ghost rider killed in a head on collision in Phuket

Inconsequential, this poor lady was in the wrong place at the wrong time, in their eyes it's nothing to do with right or wrong, rather as an "...(Read More)

Silence shrouds Phuket resort shower electric shock deaths

Malczx7r, Eagle "marches to the sound of his own drum" sadly he his out of tune with reality....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.