Phuket New Year road accidents leave two dead, 81 injured

PHUKET:The number of fatalities in Phuket during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year holidays remains at two dead after the last day of the campaign closed at midnight last night.

Yutthawat Lekmak

Thursday 5 January 2017, 10:04AM

A Traffic Police officer on duty at the Kathu Checkpoint during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot.
The Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported today (Jan 5) that there were no deaths from road accidents during Day 7 of the campaign, on Wednesday, Jan 4 (midnight to midnight).

However, five people were injured in five accidents during the 24-hour period.

All five of the accidents were in Muang District, which encompasses Phuket Town, Kata-Karon, Wichit, Chalong, Rawai and Nai Harn.

Four of the injured were motorcyclists, while the other was injured whilst driving a car.

The DDPM-Phuket noted that the main cause of the accidents and injuries during the Tuesday 24-hour period was cutting off other drivers in traffic.

The first accident was at 9am during the 24-hour period, and the rest of the accidents were between midday and 5 pm, the report said.

The Day 7 casualty report brings the total number of people injured in road accidents since the campaign began on Thursday, Dec 29 (midnight to midnight), to 81, but with two deaths.

Police reported issuing 1,278 fines for moving violations during the Day 7 24-hour period, as follows: 

  • 567 people fined for not wearing helmets
  • 36 fined for reckless / dangerous driving
  • 75 fined for not wearing seatbelts
  • 400 fined for driving without a licence
  • 40 fined for speeding
  • 34 fined for running a red light
  • 45 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
  • 29 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
  • 34 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

Of note, 18 people were arrested for drunk driving during Day 7 of the campaign.

This year police in Phuket seized the vehicles and drivers’ licenses of all people caught drunk driving. The vehicles and licences will be returned now that the Seven Days of Danger campaign ended at midnight last night. (See story here.)

 

 
Capt B | 05 January 2017 - 11:04:26

Nobody should have to risk their neck driving on a road whilst there are drunk drivers on it. How to solve this problem ?
Mandatory Jail Sentences for ALL drunk drivers on Thai Roads. No so called "Suspended Sentence"s either thanks.

