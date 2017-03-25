TripAdvisor, the travel planning and booking site, recently announced the winners of its Travelers' Choice awards for destinations, recognizing people’s favourite places around the world.

Saturday 25 March 2017, 10:39AM

The list puts Phuket in the company of global mega-cities like London, Paris, New York and Rome. Photo: GeoTravellers

This year saw Bali, Indonesia head the “top-ten” list as global winner, with Phuket squeaking in at number ten. The award puts Phuket in the company of global mega-cities like London, Paris, New York and Rome.

Award winners were determined using an algorithm that takes into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and attractions in destinations worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period, as well as traveller booking interest on TripAdvisor.

The awards honour a total 418 outstanding destinations in 24 lists across the globe.

“We're excited to reveal our community's favourite travel destinations for 2017 and recognize these iconic places with Travelers' Choice awards,” said Barbara Messing, chief marketing officer for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor Top 10 Travelers' Choice Destinations – World:

1. Bali, Indonesia: Least expensive month to go: May

2. London, United Kingdom: Least expensive month to go: April

3. Paris, France: Least expensive month to go: April

4. Rome, Italy: Least expensive month to go: April

5. New York City, United States: Least expensive month to go: August

6. Crete, Greece: Least expensive month to go: August

7. Barcelona, Spain: Least expensive month to go: May

8. Siem Reap, Cambodia: Least expensive month to go: August

9. Prague, Czech Republic: Least expensive month to go: April

10. Phuket, Thailand: Least expensive month to go: April