PHUKET: The Southern Region Consultant for the Thai Health Promotion Foundation has said that Phuket must do more to reduce accidents on the island throughout the year and not only during times such as the recent “Seven Days of Danger”.

Saturday 7 January 2017, 10:38AM

This accident involving a pickup truck packed with watermelons, which left one person dead, occurred outside of the Seven Days of Danger. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The consultant, Dr Wiwat Seetamanotch, told The Phuket News yesterday (Jan 6) that although this year’s death statistic from the Seven Days of Danger was lower that last year – two in 2017 compared to six in 2016 – the full statistics still show that there are too many accidents concurring.

“It is good that the number of deaths in this year’s Seven day of Danger was less that last year. However, there were more injuries from accidents reported on the road this year than last.

“Last year there were 75 people injured during the Seven Days of Danger, but this year there were 81, this is not good enough,” he said.

“In addition, on average there are 10 deaths on Phuket’s roads per month and this number has to be reduced.

“It is important that officials concentrate on reducing accidents throughout the year and not only during specific times such as within the Seven days of Danger,” he added.