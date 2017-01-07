Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket must do more to stop road accidents, says health consultant

PHUKET: The Southern Region Consultant for the Thai Health Promotion Foundation has said that Phuket must do more to reduce accidents on the island throughout the year and not only during times such as the recent “Seven Days of Danger”.

accidents, death, health, transport,

Yutthawat Lekmak

Saturday 7 January 2017, 10:38AM

This accident involving a pickup truck packed with watermelons, which left one person dead, occurred outside of the Seven Days of Danger. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
This accident involving a pickup truck packed with watermelons, which left one person dead, occurred outside of the Seven Days of Danger. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The consultant, Dr Wiwat Seetamanotch, told The Phuket News yesterday (Jan 6) that although this year’s death statistic from the Seven Days of Danger was lower that last year – two in 2017 compared to six in 2016 – the full statistics still show that there are too many accidents concurring.

It is good that the number of deaths in this year’s Seven day of Danger was less that last year. However, there were more injuries from accidents reported on the road this year than last.

Last year there were 75 people injured during the Seven Days of Danger, but this year there were 81, this is not good enough,” he said.

“In addition, on average there are 10 deaths on Phuket’s roads per month and this number has to be reduced.

“It is important that officials concentrate on reducing accidents throughout the year and not only during specific times such as within the Seven days of Danger,” he added.

 

 
Kurt | 07 January 2017 - 12:55:50

Nothing new. The majority of people who comment in here are saying that already many years.
That thai health consultancy organization better get the RTP active in traffic law enforcement.
The long list of 7 days traffic offenders ( 7 days only!) shows that the TRP is very bad in law enforcement duty.
The thai people simply know very well that catch changes are very low.
So they speed, have no insurances, overload cars, no driving licenses, make phone call while driving, have old un-profiled tires, drive drunk,  etc, etc.

As long the RTP is not starting to put 1 foot in front of the other, nothing will change in Thailand road culture.

Again, where are the RTP patrol cars and RTP big motor choppers to stop offenders while driving? ( like in Singapore)
Nice voicing of a health consultant, among the so many voices here, but it doesn't change anything.

simon01 | 07 January 2017 - 12:18:52

I loved the way the police were saying what a success they were over new year. 81 people hurt in road accidents in 7 days. Thats 11 per day. Then 10 killed per month. Thats one every 3 days. I cant see anything to be proud of there. Dr Wiwat Seetamanotch is perfectly right and I hope he can show the police and officials that they should be ashamed and not proud of phukets roads and good luck to him as no one else has had any success in saying the roads here are a disgrace.,

