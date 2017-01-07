The consultant, Dr Wiwat Seetamanotch, told The Phuket News yesterday (Jan 6) that although this year’s death statistic from the Seven Days of Danger was lower that last year – two in 2017 compared to six in 2016 – the full statistics still show that there are too many accidents concurring.
“It is good that the number of deaths in this year’s Seven day of Danger was less that last year. However, there were more injuries from accidents reported on the road this year than last.
“Last year there were 75 people injured during the Seven Days of Danger, but this year there were 81, this is not good enough,” he said.
“In addition, on average there are 10 deaths on Phuket’s roads per month and this number has to be reduced.
“It is important that officials concentrate on reducing accidents throughout the year and not only during specific times such as within the Seven days of Danger,” he added.
Kurt | 07 January 2017 - 12:55:50