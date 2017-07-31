Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket muscles in on Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers over parking spaces

PHUKET: Tuk-tuk and taxi drivers in Patong today were given until Thursday (Aug 3) to enjoy their current status as parking space kingpins before they will be relegated to occupy only 21 taxi ranks in Phuket’s busiest resort town, instead of the 84 they now operate.

patong, tourism, transport, crime, police,

The Phuket News

Monday 31 July 2017, 05:51PM

The news was handed down by the Provincial Public Transportation Committee (PPTC) at Patong Police Station this morning (July 31).

About 30 of the “public transport” drivers waited outsided the police station while the news was delivered. Many of them carried worried expressions on their faces.

Inside the police station, leading representatives for Patong’s legion of drivers were shown a map pinpointing the exact locations of where the 21 taxi ranks, or “stands” as they are called by officials, will be.

Present in the meeting room were officers from Patong Traffic Police, Kathu District Office, Phuket Land Transport Office as well as soldiers from the Royal Thai Army 25th Infantry regiment, based in Phuket.

Patong Traffic Police Chief Maj Ekkarat Plaiduang explained that his officers were only following orders.

“We have to do our job as ordered by the PPTC, which is to inform all drivers in Patong of the new rules over the next three days. After then, the new public parking regulations will apply,” he told The Phuket News.

With PLTO Chief Banyat Kantha not present, one PLTO official who asked not to be named explained to the drivers, “First, traffic police will warn you to not park outside the designated areas. Your vehicle details and names will be recorded and handed over to the PLTO.

“If police find you guilty, you will be fined. This can happen only twice. After that your commercial drivers’ license will be suspended for seven days.

“The next time you are caught, your license will be suspended for 15 days,” he added.

Repeat offenders who continue to ignore the parking regulations will be called in for “attitude adjustment”, the official warned.

Patong Traffic Police Chief Maj Ekkarat reiterated his officers’ predicament.

C and C Marine

“This is the conclusion of the PPTC to you all. We are only informing you of it. If you are not happy, we have no choice,” he said.

“Don’t blame us,” he repeated time and again.

Maj Ekkarat pointed out that three more taxi stands, and their locations, had yet to be approved by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong.

“It has been requested to allow three more taxi stands,” he said.

According to documents available at the meeting, the three locations requested are for one near the

Deevana Patong Resort & Spa and another near The Lunar Patong, both located on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, and a third near the Patong Pearl Hotel on Sawatdirak Rd.

Although taxi and tuk-tuk drivers’ representatives at the meeting today, and those waiting outside the police station, were reluctant to speak with The Phuket News, Maj Ekkarat assured all feedback from the drivers would be passed on to the PPTC.

The meeting today followed Phuket Governor Norraphat and any other senior Phuket officials involved in the campaign last week declining to confirm or deny any imminent action pending against van, taxi and tuk-tuk drivers commandeering parking spaces in Patong. (See story here.)

However, that silence followed Lt Col Surasak Phuengyam, Deputy Commander of the 25th Infantry Regiment, announcing on July 21 that the Patong drivers had until Aug 3 to move out or face action from the military. (See story here.)

The Patong drivers have consistently pushed for more than twice the number parking spaces than ever announced by Phuket officials in this latest campaign (see stories here and here), which was brought on by Maj Gen Pornsak Poonsawat, Deputy Commander of the Army Region 4 base in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, which is responsible for all of Southern Thailand.

During an inspection of Patong Beach in February, Gen Pornsak noted that parking spaces along the entire beachfront had been commandeered by private taxis, tuk-tuks and car and motorbike rental operators. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Suspected illegal tour guide caught feeding fish off Phuket

Sorry boys, the goldfish gotta go...too risky feeding them. 100,000 baht for feeding fish. 500 baht fine for pistol whipping a tourist with an unlicen...(Read More)

Over 50% of tsunami alert facilities in Phuket not working

Pendejo,99% of Thais have their attention blalblabla.Could you tell us where you got those numbers from?If true it would include a lot kids aged up to...(Read More)

Phuket nightclub faces the music in pre-dawn raid

Well done guys! there are waaaay too many of these types of clubs and bars in or next to residential areas with absolutely NO respect for the law or r...(Read More)

Cuba's ration book: symbol of equality, but huge burden on state

"Cuba has been suffering for decades under communism".... Actually, Cuba has been suffering for decades under the US embargo. An appalling a...(Read More)

All About Buddhism: Why Thai Buddhists are so serene and how you can achieve inner calm

Christy...A good functional belief by you, which emphasizes the way "sheep-ist dogmas (including Christianity)" operates in human lives by d...(Read More)

Suspected illegal tour guide caught feeding fish off Phuket

Paully44...Ok good...I am pleased that you find my posts of value....(Read More)

Phuket nightclub faces the music in pre-dawn raid

It is hard to understand the criteria for closing down night venues. The article says that the club was too noisy and stayed open until 5 am every day...(Read More)

Phuket police investigate neighbourhood creep

Christy...it's gratifying to note you picked up on my satire....(Read More)

Over 50% of tsunami alert facilities in Phuket not working

Um, after an earthquake, "it can take up to 20-30 minutes to make sure if there is a high chance of a tsunami,” So if we see people in hotel l...(Read More)

Over 50% of tsunami alert facilities in Phuket not working

Yeah...come'on RawaiOzMan...these silly tsunamis only claimed the lives of 5,000 or so people... no big deal. The officials are getting right on ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
ANGSANA BEACHFRONT RESIDENCES
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.