PHUKET: Hundreds of people over the weekend pulled up along the bypass road to walk among a field of yellow flowers in full bloom planted to honour the late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej and to welcome visitors to Phuket.

Monday 26 December 2016, 04:15PM

Piyaporn Udomsub who owns the 22-rai plot, explained that the flowers planted are sun hemp, known as Por Turng in Thai.

“I planted these flowers about three months ago, so they would bloom for Christmas and New Year as a gift to people and visitors – and to honour HM Bhumibol Adulyadej,” she said.

The flowers have grown naturally, without the use of any chemicals or soil additives, she added.

“I am very glad that lots of people have come to see them. It makes me very happy that people are so interested to stop and enjoy them

“All are welcome to come and take a look – and photos. There is no entry fee and the flowers should remain in bloom for a couple of months,” Ms Piyaporn said.