PHUKET: Police cannot yet confirm whether any charges will be pressed against a motorist who knocked down a motorcyclist in Rassada yesterday night leaving him with a broken leg.

Thursday 2 March 2017, 04:15PM

Rescue qworkers treat the unnamed man at the scene of the accident. Photo: Phuket Rescue Team

Col Lt Sakchai Chanyong from the Phuket City Police was notified of an accident on Soi Songkhla in Rassada at 11:30pm yesterday (Mar 1).

Police arrived at the scene with rescue workers to find a motorcyclist lying at the side of the road with a broken leg. Nearby were a damaged black Yamaha M-Slaz and silver Toyota Hilux pickup truck.

The unnamed driver of the motorbike was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Col Lt Sakchai confirmed that both vehicles had insurance coverage but was unable to comment when asked if the driver of the pickup would face charges or if he was tested for drink and drugs.