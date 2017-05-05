PHUKET: Officials are taking serious consideration in moving troops of monkeys from Phuket to small islands offshore to reduce the number of “problems between people and monkeys”, according to an official report.

Friday 5 May 2017, 05:42PM

In moving the idea forward, top-ranking wildlife officials yesterday (May 4) inspected three islands that may become home to troops of troublesome monkeys.

Leading the inspection was Piyawat Sukhon, who as Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office in Thalang is the officer responsible for the protection and conservation of all natural wildlife on the island.

Joining him was Pongchart Chouehorm, Director of the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Theaw, and Greangsak Sribuarod, head of the Wildlife Research Station in Surat Thani.

Pa Khlok Mayor Panya Sampaorat also joined the team, which inspected the small islands of Koh Pae and Koh Thanan, both off Pa Khlok, and Koh Malee, offshore from Rassada, on Phuket’s east coast.

“All three islands were found to be suitable new homes for any relocated monkeys and we need to talk with other relevant offices to make this project a reality,” Mr Pongchart reported yesterday.

However, today Mr Pongchart remained tight-lipped about the project.

“It is just only inspection,” he told The Phuket News this afternoon (May 5).

“I can’t tell say when this will go ahead. I will let the media know,” he added.