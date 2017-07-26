PHUKET: Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa at Nai Yang Beach has ramped up its presence in the weddings sector with a campaign to attract couples to hold their “dream weddings” at the resort.

Since opening in 2016, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach has developed a strong standing in the wedding sector. To date, the resort has successfully hosted 10 weddings, building a reputation for exceeding the expectations of discerning couples.

David Ippersiel, General Manager of the Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach, said that his goal is to become the wedding destination of choice for couples from across the world.

“Nai Yang Beach is an idyllic destination for all types of wedding,” Mr Ippersiel said. “But spectacular scenery alone is not enough to ensure an unforgettable ‘big day’. At Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach, we provide the support and service to ensure that every wedding runs seamlessly.

“From diverse dining facilities, including authentic Thai dishes, fresh seafood and excellent international cuisine, to a choice of different venues, our expert team of professional event planners we will make sure that all your wedding dreams come true. Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach really is a one-stop service for your big day,” Mr Ippersiel added.

Mr Ippersiel and Francois Poletti, Director of Operations at the resort, recently showcased the range of services and packages it offers to wedding planners. Attendees were given the chance to experience various aspects of the wedding day experience, including flower-arranging activities, a wedding cake display by Chef Supolwat Eua-umakul and to see a mock-up of the wedding day set-up.