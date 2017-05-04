Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket Marriott Nai Yang voted ‘Most Excellent Family Hotel in Asia’

PHUKET: The Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach, has been named as the “Most Excellent Family Hotel in Asia”. The award was presented to the resort at the inaugural Asia Awards of Excellence held in Macau on March 31.

Thursday 4 May 2017, 12:59PM

The Asia Awards of Excellence has gained prominence as Asia’s most anticipated new awards platform, created to recognise and celebrate the best in travel, hospitality, design and more. (See here.)

The glittering awards ceremony showcased the finest hotels and resorts in the region, recognising those that are committed to raising standards, exceeding expectations and offering the ultimate guest experiences.

The grand gala dinner and award ceremony took place at the Macau Tower and rolled out the red carpet for over 150 VIP guests from Asia’s finest hotels and resorts.

David Ippersiel, General Manager of the Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach, said he was delighted to have received the “Most Excellent Family Hotel in Asia” award.

“It is an exceptional honour for the resort to receive this very first award,” Mr Ippersiel said.

“With our rich combination of Thai hospitality, international amenities, innovation and an unsurpassed location, we believe that our resort is ideal for families visiting Phuket.

“This award will now allow us to showcase Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach, as the perfect family destination,” he added.

The awards could keep flowing for Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach as the hotel has been nominated for the “Best Interior Design” award, which will be decided at the Asia Property Awards 2017, taking place at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park May 25-26.

 

 
