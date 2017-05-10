Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket man charged with rape after victim’s suicide bid

PHUKET: Police have charged a man with rape after a woman gained confidence to speak with officers in hospital after she survived a four-storey fall from a building in Phuket Town.

The Phuket News

Wednesday 10 May 2017, 12:39PM

Narong Pinta, 25, was charged with rape after the woman gained confidence in hospital to tell police of her ordeal. Photo: Phuket City Police
Narong Pinta, 25, was charged with rape after the woman gained confidence in hospital to tell police of her ordeal. Photo: Phuket City Police

The woman suffered head injuries after she plunged to the ground from the top of Sarita Mansion in the Phoon Phon area after she climbed over the building’s rooftop edge in a confused state of emotional distress last Friday (May 5).

At the time the woman was reportedly heartbroken over a failed romantic relationship. Phuket City Police Chief Col Komol Osiri previously reported that his officers were made aware of the rape allegation, but preliminary queries lead the officers to dismiss the claim. (See story here.)

“Later, in hospital, this woman gained encouragement and became conscious enough to tell police her reason for the climbing over the edge of the building,” Col Kamol told The Phuket News today (May 10).

“The victim found herself in a situation with the man as she was emotionally vulnerable. She said she tried to shout to neighbours for help, but nobody came to her aid,” he said.

The woman told police she was raped last Friday, before the incident on her apartment building roof.

“Then she tried to commit suicide,” Col Kamol said.

Officers tracked down the suspect.

“He is Narong Pinta, 25 years old. He was arrested last Saturday (May 6) and charged with rape. He admitted that he had sex with the woman, but claims he didn’t rape her,” Col Kamol said.

Col Komol confirmed that Narong was acquainted with the woman before the reported rape, but declined to define the relationship.

“This man knew her,” was all he said.

The woman remains under observation at Vachira Phuket Hospital, Col Kamol confirmed.

Narong remains detained at Phuket Provincial Court.

“He was detained by the court on Monday (May 8). Police are now gathering their evidence to present to the court,” Col Kamol said.

 

 
