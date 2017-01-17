PHUKET: Police have arrested a man who turned up at a Phuket Town post office to sign to receive a parcel sent from Bangkok by Thailand Post’s EMS service containing more than 2,000 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills and and 20 ecstasy pills.

Tuesday 17 January 2017, 12:54PM

The arrest was made yesterday (Jan 16) by officers dressed as EMS postal workers.

Officers arrested Kornaphat Tipsak, 33, from Phuket, when he turned up to collect the parcel after a tip-off informed officers of the parcel’s delivery.

Inside the parcel were 10 plastic bags each containing 202 ya bah pills, and a separate bag containing 20 ecstasy pills.

Police also seized a smartphone and drug-taking paraphernalia in making the arrest, reported Phuket Provincial Police Chief Investigator Col Akanit Danpitaksarn.

Kornaphat denied the charge of possession of drugs with intent to sell.

He remains in custody and faces further questioning by police, Col Akanit said.