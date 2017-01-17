The arrest was made yesterday (Jan 16) by officers dressed as EMS postal workers.
Officers arrested Kornaphat Tipsak, 33, from Phuket, when he turned up to collect the parcel after a tip-off informed officers of the parcel’s delivery.
Inside the parcel were 10 plastic bags each containing 202 ya bah pills, and a separate bag containing 20 ecstasy pills.
Police also seized a smartphone and drug-taking paraphernalia in making the arrest, reported Phuket Provincial Police Chief Investigator Col Akanit Danpitaksarn.
Kornaphat denied the charge of possession of drugs with intent to sell.
He remains in custody and faces further questioning by police, Col Akanit said.
