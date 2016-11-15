PHUKET: Local government officials together with volunteers today (Nov 15) collected 7.325 tons of rubbish including krathongs from canals at Saphan Hin following the Loy Krathong celebrations last night (Nov 14).

More than 450 officials and volunteers joined forces to carry out the mass clean-up project under a campaign called “Big Cleaning Day,” organised by Phuket City Municipality.

The clean-up teams comprised of officials from Phuket City and Rassada municipalities, Koh Kaew Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) as well as local businesses.

The teams removed krathongs, picked up trash, cut grass and cleaned the streets in the morning after the festival.

Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana said, “Our municipality was responsible for cleaning up rubbish from Suan Luang (Rama IX Park), and we collected about 1.897 tonnes of krathong and rubbish from that area.

“Patong City Municipality also organised a clean-up project for their area,” she said.

Asked by The Phuket News about other rubbish such as plastic cups and bags left on the road at Saphan Hin, Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan, who attended the festival, said, “I want to advise people who disposed of rubbish improperly to do so properly in future. If we all throw rubbish in the water or on the road it will eventually accumulate. This will not only affect our environment but also our future, so please dispose of your rubbish in the correct manner.

“I was told that we collected a lot less trash than last year, and that is one positive thing I am glad to hear,” he said.