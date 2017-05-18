LIFESAVING: Three members of the Phuket Lifeguard Services who were sent to Vietnam to compete at the Danang International Life Saving Competition 2017 in Vietnam last Sunday (May 14) walked away with gold in the swim relay, surfboard relay and tube race categories of the event.

Thursday 18 May 2017, 09:03AM

The surfboard relay race was one category in which the Phuket team won gold. Photo: Phuket Lifesaving Services

In addition, they also came placed as 1st runner-up in the Ironman team race and 1st runner in the overall competition.

Speaking to The Phuket News following the competition, Phuket Lifeguard Chief Prathaiyuth Chuayuan said, “We sent three staff; Mr Somporn Wareekun, Mr Phongsathon Phennuang-Ong and Mr Athiwat Soithong to take part in the Danang International Life Saving Competition 2017 in Vietnam.

“I’m so excited that we managed to take the gold medals in the swim relay, surfboard relay, tube race, and that we also came 1st runner-up in the ironman team race.

“Moreover, coming 1st runner-up in the overall in the competition is a fantastic achievement for the team,” he said.

“I am proud of them all as they walked away with so many gold medals in this competition.

“My next goal for the Phuket Lifeguard Service team is for them to enter the 2018 Lifesaving World Championships to be held in Adelaide, Australia from November 17 to December 2, 2018.

“This will be a great competition and a great chance for the staff to test their abilities in lifesaving with other lifesavers from around the world,” he added.

The Danang International Life Saving Competition 2017 was organised by the Danang Sport Office and saw 16 teams from several Asian countries compete.