Phuket lifeguards save Singaporean tourist from drowning, returns to thank them

PHUKET: Lifeguard stationed at Phuket’s popular Patong Beach this morning saved a female tourist from Singapore from drowning.

accidents, Chinese, marine, weather, patong, health,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 19 July 2017, 05:40PM

The woman* later returned with her family to thank the lifeguards for saving her life.

At 1:30pm today (July 19), Phuket Lifeguard Service posted three pictures on their Facebook page along with the message; “Another rescue today at Patong Beach. Chinese lady is safe and on the way to hospital. Good job Patong Lifeguard.”

Mr Samart Ratthanamart, a lifeguard stationed at Patong Beach near Bangla Rd said, “The incident happened this morning at about 09:30am. We saw the tourist was hit by a wave and started to drown. I took a jet-ski to bring her back to the beach.

“The female tourist was Chinese aged between 35-40 years old. She was choking on water and was weak. She was unconscious. After we assisted her with first aid she was taken to Patong Hospital.”

C and C Marine

At 3pm today, Phuket Lifeguard Service made a follow up post with the message; “We rescued her this morning. The family and lady returned to thanks Patong Lifeguards. Good to see her with a big smile on her face.”

Mr Samart added, “We will continue to strictly watch people because now there is strong wind and waves on the western beaches of Phuket. Even when red flags have been put up some people still went into the sea. We are very worried.”

* The woman was initially identifided by lifeguards at the scene as Chinese. However, The Chinese Consulate in Phuket later confirmed that the woman and her family, who were present, were actually ethnic Chinese from Singapore.

 

 
Su Yu2 | 19 July 2017 - 21:51:30

Well done, these guys work hard. Another life saved.

simon01 | 19 July 2017 - 19:28:59

Yet again another stupid Chinese ignoring the flags and warnings. As usual a great job by the lifeguards. Something has to be done. May be for the Chinese they need to visit a Dive center first to do get a "swimming card" and without this they can not go in the sea or on snorkeling trips. If they do without the " card" then they have to pay 100,000 for the rescue if they get into trouble. Its just insane the number of Chinese who come to Phuket to commit suicide just by ignoring all rules of the beaches, oceans, boat trips and even common sense on the roads and other trips all of which put others lives at risk.

Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.