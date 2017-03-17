Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket Lifeguards remind beach-goers to be wary of sea urchins

PHUKET: The Phuket Lifeguard Service has put out a call to warn tourists and beach-goers about the dangers of walking on reefs at low tide.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 17 March 2017, 11:48AM

The warning comes after a Thai tourist suffered severe pain after stepping on a sea urchin while walking close to a reef at Yanui Beach near Naiharn yesterday (March 16).

Head of Phuket Lifeguard Service for Yanui and Naiharn beaches Mr Jula Nontree told The Phuket News today (Mar 17):

“This is the second case we have had recently of someone steeping on a sea urchin at Yanui Beach. Tourists like to walk near the reefs when it is low tide.

“In this case, it was a Thai tourist from Bangkok who will be flying home tomorrow. She stepped on the sea urchin and injured her feet at about 5pm.

C and C Marine

“I heard and saw her calling for help, so our lifeguards took a board to bring her in from the water. She had 20 pins stuck in her foot, which is a lot. I found some warm water and placed her foot in the warm water for half hour until the pain reduced.”

The tourist did not require treatment at a hospital as the warm water treatment was sufficient to reduce the pain.

“I would like to inform all people visiting Phuket that they should not walk on reefs because sea urchins live there. I have seen and saved many tourists in Yanui and Naiharn beach,” Mr Jula said.

Walking on reefs at any time can also damage delicate corals and other marine life and people found doing so could be subject to penalties under Thailand’s environmental laws.

 

 
CaptainJack69 | 17 March 2017 - 13:17:50

For once I agree with Mr. Kurt. This is the result of ignorance. People need to learn not to walk on reefs. That goes for Thai's as well as everyone else (you could argue more so since it's their country and so their duty of care).

This lady will think twice before she goes near a reef again, and therefore wont be doing any more damage. With luck she'll tell her friends and family too, probably even post something on Facebook about her experience.

This is called publicity, and an even better way of getting publicity would not be lifeguards giving out another "reminder" that will simply be ignored, but would be people facing real legal repercussions for abusing their natural resources.

Ignorance can never be considered an excuse. The Russian lady was ignorant of her offense, and spent time in jail for it.

Kurt | 17 March 2017 - 12:10:27

Reef walking? Only with dive shoes.
Wow, this lady is lucky, not to be arrested, thrown in Chalong police jail 2 nights, pay bail 100,000 thb and wait for Court judging fine according thai environmental laws.

But, oh, wait, it is not a Russian lady, but a thai lady.
That is different.

