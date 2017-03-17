PHUKET: The Phuket Lifeguard Service has put out a call to warn tourists and beach-goers about the dangers of walking on reefs at low tide.

The warning comes after a Thai tourist suffered severe pain after stepping on a sea urchin while walking close to a reef at Yanui Beach near Naiharn yesterday (March 16).

Head of Phuket Lifeguard Service for Yanui and Naiharn beaches Mr Jula Nontree told The Phuket News today (Mar 17):

“This is the second case we have had recently of someone steeping on a sea urchin at Yanui Beach. Tourists like to walk near the reefs when it is low tide.

“In this case, it was a Thai tourist from Bangkok who will be flying home tomorrow. She stepped on the sea urchin and injured her feet at about 5pm.

“I heard and saw her calling for help, so our lifeguards took a board to bring her in from the water. She had 20 pins stuck in her foot, which is a lot. I found some warm water and placed her foot in the warm water for half hour until the pain reduced.”

The tourist did not require treatment at a hospital as the warm water treatment was sufficient to reduce the pain.

“I would like to inform all people visiting Phuket that they should not walk on reefs because sea urchins live there. I have seen and saved many tourists in Yanui and Naiharn beach,” Mr Jula said.

Walking on reefs at any time can also damage delicate corals and other marine life and people found doing so could be subject to penalties under Thailand’s environmental laws.