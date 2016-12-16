Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket's Life saving Champions

LIFESAVING: Three teams or individual representatives from the island’s Phuket Lifeguard Service walked away with trophies from the Phuket Surf Life Saving 2016 competition held at Patong Beach last Saturday (Dec 10).

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 16 December 2016, 01:37PM

Lifeguards take to the beach in last Saturday's (Dec 10) competition. Photo: Patong Municipality
Lifeguards take to the beach in last Saturday's (Dec 10) competition. Photo: Patong Municipality

More than one hundred participants from 12 different countries joined the competition which was held at Patong Beach for the 2nd consecutive year. The 12 countries represented were; Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Indonesia, Philippine, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, Vietnam and Thailand.

The competition, which has been created to improve lifesaving skills and techniques, included several segments namely: Swim Race, Beach Sprint, Board Race, Tube Rescue Team, Beach Flags, Board Rescue, Beach Relay and Phuket Rescue Relay.

The first of the Phuket lifeguards to pick up a trophy was the Kuaymai (Orchid) Team based at Nai Thon Beach in the Youth Female Team event. The winner of the Male Youth Team event was team Zambales from the Philippines.

Next up on the podium for Phuket was Chonthida Nontree, based at Nai Harn Beach, who took the title for the IronWoman U18 category. The winner in the IronMan U18 category was Zambale from the Philippines.

Lastly, it was Le Meridien, Phuket who scooped the final trophy for Phuket romping home in the Open Male Team event. The winner in the Open Female Team event was Green Power from Phuket’s neighbouring province, Krabi.

After the success of the Phuket lifeguard teams, Phuket Lifeguard Chief Prathaiyuth Chuayuan told The Phuket News, “This year the competition received such a good response, it was far more than what I ever expected. A total of 175 participants from 12 countries eventually registered to take part in this year’s competition which was held from 9am-4pm last Saturday.

C and C Marine

To be honest I only expected 100 people to enter, but there were lots of participants, the number quickly increased to the final tally of 175,” he said.

There were numerous winners in various competition categories and those included Youth Female Team, Youth Male Team, Open Female Team, Open Male Team, IronMan U18, IronWoman U18, Open IronMan and Open IronWoman.

With regards to how Phuket fared in the competition, we done very well overall, perhaps better than I thought we would do.

I am glad that Phuket’s youth participants took home the trophy for the best Youth Female Team and IronWoman U18 because the Phuket Lifeguard Service has trained them. I am really proud of them as winners, but also for the other Phuket lifeguards just for taking part,” Chief Prathaiyuth added.

Additional reporting by Mukdawan Janyaporn

 

 
marcher | 16 December 2016 - 19:14:49

Great champions? Phuket authorities have said they are useless and are cutting the budget next year, which will probably mean no lifeguards on the beaches. All the lives they have saved this year will be lost next year. Any money saved will be spent on another useless event/project instead. Incredibly stupid thinking

