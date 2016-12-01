Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket Law: Home-ownership nominees – The naked truth

As a general matter, real estate in Thailand can be an excellent investment. However, horror stories are not rare enough. But if you adhere to our “nine points”, such tragedy can be avoided. Here are two more key points to beware:

Jerrold Kippen

Sunday 4 December 2016, 02:00PM

Without doubt, the use of nominee shareholders is illegal. Source: Duensing Kippen
Without doubt, the use of nominee shareholders is illegal. Source: Duensing Kippen

Do not use a company only to own real estate

Although common, using a company to own real estate in Thailand is generally unwise. Here’s why:

Legal Liabilities

It is true that a company registered in Thailand can own land by having at least two Thai shareholders who own more than half (literally 50 per cent) of the company’s share capital.

However, those Thais may not be mere “nominees” – that is, in name only. They must be actual investors in the company having actually paid for the share capital that they hold and own.

If the authorities find that the Thai shareholders are not actual investors then both those Thai “nominees” (shareholders in name only, not real shareholders) and any foreigner who benefitted from a Thai acting as a nominee will be subject to imprisonment, fines, or both.

In such cases, the company can also be shutdown and the land office can force the company to divest itself of any land that it owns.

Further, Thai law does not recognise “holding companies” – that is, companies set up only to own assets but that not to do actual business. If a Thai company is not actually doing business (and as a practical matter, paying taxes) it will be subject to closure.

Commercial Liabilities

Using a Thai company to own property could also cost a lot more than expected.

For example:

• Every year a Thai company must pay for:

1. an accounting report to be prepared, independently audited and filed;

2. an annual tax return to be prepared and filed; and

3. (after the first company’s first year) a semi-annual tax return to be prepared and filed.

• A Thai company must have a registered address. If the company does not have a qualifying property the company will have to pay for one.

Kenny Rogers Roasters

• If the company owns any real estate from which it earns rental income or from which is should have earned rental income – including, for example, if the company’s director stays in the company’s villa or condo with or without paying – the company will be subject to taxes that would not have been if you simply owned the villa or condominium unit in your own name (see details here and here) and on resale of the villa or condominium unit:

• the income tax applicable to the sale is generally much higher for a company than for a personal owner; and

• under Thai tax law if you personally own a villa or condominium unit for five years or more, then on transfer a tax equal to 0.5% of the sale price is applicable. However, if a company owns the same property for five years or more, the applicable tax will be 3.3% of the sale price amount. (For all the taxes applicable to the sale of real estate, click here.)

Off-Shore Companies

Off-shore companies such as those registered in the British Virgin Islands or other tax havens are not a solution. While such a company does not entail the legal liabilities mentioned above, it DOES implicate all of the commercial liabilities (except perhaps for the accounting and tax return, but will certainly have annual running costs no matter where the company is registered).

Also, an off-shore company cannot own land. With few exceptions there is simply no good legal or commercial reason to use an off-shore company to own real estate in Thailand.

Options Without Liabilities

Foreigners can own outright structures such as villas and condominium units, and foreigners can lease land and such leases can be structured in such a way as to legally secure the investment –without the liabilities above.

In short, don’t use a company to own real estate.

 

Stay tuned for more on the “Dos and don’ts of real estate in Thailand” in our next article in this series.

See also:

Running the real estate gauntlet: The ‘Dos and Don’ts of real estate’ in Thailand (Click here.)

Pitfalls of diligence and leases (Click here.)

DUENSING KIPPEN is an international law firm specialising in business transaction and dispute resolution matters, with offices in Bangkok and Phuket, Thailand and affiliated offices in 45 other countries. Visit them at: duensingkippen.com

 

 
Kurt | 06 December 2016 - 14:42:59

Yes Pinot, you are very right.
I red yesterday in Phuket Gazette even an property add: Liquidation Sale In Kata!
A penthouse plus 2 apartments, almost for 'free'.
Buying times Phuket, with so much for sale, are over.

The Phuket oversupply bubble is bursting.
Coming year will be of a Phuket property market correction.
Getting more to level of Hua Hin property prices.

Pinot | 06 December 2016 - 11:02:46

I always recommend farangs stay away from property ownership in Thailand. Thai laws are stacked against it and it's simply a bad financial decision. All this crazy unneeded development on Phuket is an environmental disaster. Wise up, RENT.

Kurt | 06 December 2016 - 00:26:52

@ Swerv.  Do you remember the discussion you and I had some time ago about buying property and having a Company construction for that?
You were stating that it was normal legal practice, and that thai government never checks on that.

My stand was as you can read in this article ( said in a more simple way of course).
Here you can read from a professional not to have a company construction just for private property purpose.

The Phuket News

RogerFox | 05 December 2016 - 19:36:19

At last - some straight truth about the merit of the schemes peddled by the realestate cabal.

Matches 4 result(s)
