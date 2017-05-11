PHUKET: Police have arrested a man who they say has confessed to a rash of late-night laundrette robberies across Phuket since last month.

Thursday 11 May 2017, 05:41PM

The suspect, Supphachock Sudin, 36 from Phang Nga, was tracked down and arrested early this morning (May 11) after police were alerted to a man breaking open and robbing the coin boxes of washing machines at a laundrette in Soi Chumchon Samakkee, Samkong, near Dairy Hut and Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

“The arrest came after at 1:15am early this morning,” said Phuket City Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Nat Phromthep.

“Phuket City Police were informed that a man was breaking into washing machines at the ‘Samakkee Borigarn’ shop in Samkong and instructed patrol officers to catch the suspect,” he said.

The officers arrived and gave chase as Supphachock fled on his motorbike, but they soon caught im and placed him under arrest in front of the main Super Cheap store on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada.

“The officers seized Supphachock’s Honda Wave motorbike and several items he used for breaking into the washing machines, including locking pliers, pincers and a Phillips screwdriver,” Col Nat said.

“CCTV footage from many of the different laundry shops that were robbed clearly caught his face, showing that the robber was the same man,” Col Nat added.

“He came alone and broke into washing machines sometime between 1am and 3am, and took off on his motorbike,” he said.

“Supphachock admitted that he committed several such robberies,” Col Nat said.

“We are waiting for more than 10 victims who filed reports of the thief before we press any charges,” he added.