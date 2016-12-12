Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket King’s Cup Regatta winds to a close

PHUKET: The final race day of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta 30th Anniversary concluded the international sailing competition on Saturday (Dec 10) in a sincere expression of love and respect for HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and honored His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

The Phuket News

Monday 12 December 2016, 11:33AM

Team THA72, Kevin Whitcraft/ Photo by Guy Nowell
Team THA72, Kevin Whitcraft/ Photo by Guy Nowell

All classes ran just one race due to light wind conditions in the morning. Ross Chisholm, Race Officer, explained, “On really light days, for the race management it’s about retrieving what we can as best we can, but happily today we ended with a true breeze – it really brought the regatta to a close on a good note. It’s about changing on the fly, for both the race management and for the sailing teams, so it’s all about effective management whichever way you look at it; a bit of patience, a lot of experience.

“Sailing in light conditions is the real challenge. It separates the men from the boys. Phuket is a characteristically light regatta, so very challenging for sailors, demanding a high work rate and a lot of tactical nous. Even with distant breezes, it was enough to make it happen for everyone.”

CPO.1 Wiwat Poonpat and his Royal Thai Navy 1 successfully won the Platu One Design class, having come first in all seven races this week.

Kevin Whitcraft and THA72 had only had Ray Roberts’ boat to battle with during the week of racing in a two-boat class. They finished six minutes ahead in the final race on a short sprint course, and were named Regatta winners for IRC0.

Japanese team Yasuo Nanamori’s Karasu took IRC1 class regatta victory, fending off a stern challenge from perennial racers Mandrake III all through the week. They could only manage seventh place in the final race but had done enough on points following three wins earlier in the week.

April Jorgensen’s IRC2 team, Judy, have performed very well all week and thoroughly deserved their victory for Phuket King’s Cup honours.

In Premier class, Ithinai Yingsiri and King’s Cup regulars Pine-Pacific won after a week of solid first and second place performances.

Among the fireflies, a familiar name emerged by week-end; John Newnham and Twin Sharks, beating the Royal Malaysian Navy into second place on final standings.

Elsewhere, the Pulse 600 Racing class was won by Neil Ayre, skipper for Java Racing; the Multihull Racing class was won by Andrew Hurford (Phantom V); Kimiya Shimizu skippering Ying Yang won the Multihull Cruising class.

In the Open Charter class, Vladimir Oleynikov and team Popeye were victors, whilst compatriots on Snapdragon skippered by Igor Ginzburg won Bareboat Charter A; in the Cruising class (a much larger fleet this year), Jianquan Tong and Asia Pacific Atom won class honours.

The 2016 Phuket King’s Cup Regatta competitive classes include Keelboats and Multihulls and International Dinghy Classes. All participants, local and international sailors and organizers, joined in 89 seconds of silence to mourn the passing of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the opening event.

The landmark 30th Anniversary year, under the theme of “A Heritage of Passion,” gave sailors a chance to look back on the long history of successes for the King’s Cup; it also spoke of the future direction of the regatta, with a strong focus on the development of youth sailing and greater connectivity to new and growing sailing markets around the world. The regatta has a very bright future, and thusly the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta Organizing Committee wishes to express its appreciation to all of the sponsors, sailors, partners, media and support crews who have helped it grow over the years into the biggest prize in Asia yachting.

Full racing results are available at http://kingscup.com/result

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.