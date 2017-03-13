Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket’s Keemala scores design awards

PHUKET: Keemala resort, on Phuket’s west coast, has won the Landscaping & Outdoor Spaces category at the Awards for Hospitality Experience and Design (Ahead) held at The Capitol Theatre in Singapore last week.

tourism, construction, land, property, environment,

The Phuket News

Monday 13 March 2017, 03:44PM

Keemala also placed third overall in Ahead Asia Hotel of the Year 2017 in the awards.

The brainchild-team behind the resort’s Bird’s Nest Pool Villas, Tree Pool Houses and Tree Towers, together accepted the honour on behalf of Keemala at the event last Tuesday (Mar 7).

Keemala, an all-pool villa wonderland set in the woodlands of Kamala, Phuket, offers 38 villas and cottages and is part of Small Luxury Hotels of the World.

The resort embraces a cultural philosophy and brings it to life through distinctive design and experiences, notably through the concept of celebrating the culture of four fictitious ancient Phuket tribes, the “Pa-Ta-Pea” (Earth), the “Khon-Jorn” (Wanderers), the “We-Ha” (Sky) and the ‘Rung-Nok’ (Nest) people.

“Keemala harnesses their ways of life and infuses it into the overall guest experiences. The spa treatments, holistic programs, gastronomic choices, activities and magical accommodation design all derive from the key attributes of the four tribes.

“Architecture by Thailand-based company Architect Space, interior designed by Pisit Aongskultong from Pisud Design Company and landscaping created by Stone Design & Contractor Co Ltd,” notes the resort.

“We’re extremely grateful and appreciative of this recognition by Ahead Asia. In creating Keemala, our team went through a strenuous effort to preserve the existing environment, especially mature trees. We’re very proud of this project and hope that guests will come and experience this enchanting wonderland,” said Pisit Aongskultong of Pisud Design Company, principal designer of Keemala.

Unit - 27

Together with Mr Pisit in accepting the award were Sermsuk Kitcharoenwong of Architect Space and Chatchai Namkiatiwongsa of Stone Design & Contractor.

On selecting Keemala, Ahead judges noted, “The landscaping of Keemala has created truly memorable experiences for everyone who stays there. The natural way in integrates into its environment, with guestrooms nestled into the jungle surroundings, was considered respectful and restrained.”

With the Singapore event last week, Ahead Asia launched the first of four award ceremonies world-wide for 2017. Joining an impressive cast of design and hospitality professionals, the event was attended by resorts such as Katamama Bali, Akyra Manor Hotel Chiangmai, Alila Anji China, Four Seasons Hotel Seoul and Hoshinoya Tokyo.

“Ahead celebrates all forms of design in hospitality projects, along with the guest experiences that the designs impact,” explained a press release last week.

“A panel of judges comprising leading hoteliers, architects and interior designers are tasked with the huge effort of selecting the winners based on their aesthetic excellence, guest experience and commercial viability.

Ahead is hosted by international for hotel design, development and architecture magazine Sleeper.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

How to find out which Phuket hotels are legal

Eagle Tried 4 times now to post the link but for some reason it won't let me, i just search for Phuket immigration on google and the website i ...(Read More)

Keep looking for my daughter on Koh Tao: Mother

A important rule in diving is: Never dive alone, always with a buddy diver. It is hard to believe that a foreign lady with 4 different illnesses +...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hi Fazza, we try our utmost to keep up with the change of fixtures, which this year appear to be more than usual. The Man City Stoke game was changed ...(Read More)

How to find out which Phuket hotels are legal

malczx7r,dont know what site you were looking at,but it is written in english too....(Read More)

Filing the big complaints: How to make sure malfeasance, corruption is exposed

Christy Sweet,if Thailand is only a banana-republic,why did you choose to live here?Did you choose it by looking at a idyllic postcard picture without...(Read More)

Chuwit in Phuket calls out Tourism Ministry on Patong nightlife hours

Ben Pendejo,i dont know from what civilized Country you come , but it must be a very boring one,as in most countries you still can find places where t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting fat feeding the fishes

Mother Nature has nothing against feeding fish with food which is biodegradable – but against littering polluting the sea with trash plastic motor o...(Read More)

Slowly, Phuket beaches see return of sun loungers

The first major step of things going right back to what they were...no empty sand available, 4 or 5 rows of stupid plastic chairs being managed by sur...(Read More)

Chuwit in Phuket calls out Tourism Ministry on Patong nightlife hours

What a bunch of self-serving buffoons these guys are. None of these greedy crooks should be speaking of what tourists want, because they are clueless...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting fat feeding the fishes

Well said Phuket News! It is well known amongst most expats just how corrupt the Police are!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.