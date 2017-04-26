Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket's Josh Lee scores ‘Personality of the Year’ at Asia Boating Awards

PHUKET: Joshua Lee, Founder and Managing Director of Phuket-based Lee Marine, has been bestowed the accolade “Personality of the Year” at the Asia Boating Awards 2017.

marine, tourism, transport,

Wednesday 26 April 2017, 02:55PM

“All the candidates bring their own distinctive specialities to the business of yachting in Southeast Asia. We work together on this common focus,” Mr Lee said.
The award recognises the Asia-based individual who has done outstanding work in terms of promoting Asia as a boating destination, developed new boating talent in the region, has enhanced Asia’s boating facilities, or has played a very positive role in the development of Asia’s boating community.
The 13th Asia Boating Awards organised by Asia-Pacific Boating and China Boating magazines were presented during a luxurious gala at ONE°15 Marina, Singapore ahead of the Singapore Yacht Show on April 6-9.
The awards recognise the best of the maritime industry in Asia and internationally. Presented during a lavish ceremony, the awards serve as a benchmark for the industry in the Asia-Pacific region.
“Congratulations to this year’s Asia-Boating Awards winners and nominees. These are the brands, builders, yacht clubs, marinas, companies and people who are working so hard to keep up with the rapidly growing popularity of boating in the region,” said John Higginson, Editor-in-Chief of Asia-Pacific Boating magazine.
“The great thing is, there are many others out there who deserve to be recognised for their efforts and hopefully we will see them nominated, and winning, in the years ahead.”
The prestigious awards were presented in 26 categories, showcasing Asian builders and international brands, as well as Asian regattas and marinas. This year, nomination criteria were refined and new categories included Best Sportscruiser, Best Flybridge Yacht, Best Explorer Yacht and Best Recreational Boat.
“There are never a lack of opportunities in the Asian boating market, even during the economic slowdown,” says Samuel Xu, Editor-in-Chief of China Boating magazine. “We are glad to see that those who continued to invest in the market in the past year are getting good returns, and as media we will keep pushing the market forward with all the brands.”
The list of nominees came from online polling of Asia-Pacific Boating and China Boating readers, with the winners determined by a panel of judges selected for their expertise as well as their ability to make informed and impartial decisions.


The 2017 Asia Boating Awards winners are:

Best Flybridge Yacht (up to 55ft)
Absolute Yachts, 50 FLY, Italy

Best Flybridge Yacht (above 55ft to 80ft)
Monte Carlo Yachts, MCY80, Italy

Best Flybridge Yacht (above 80ft)
Ferretti Yachts, Ferretti Yachts 850, Italy

Best Yacht Design
Sunseeker, Yacht 131, United Kingdom

Best Sportscruiser (up to 45ft)
Princess Yachts, V40, United Kingdom

Best Sportscruiser (above 45ft)
Riviera, 4800 Sport Yacht, Australia

Best Asian Yacht Builder
Horizon Yachts, Taiwan, China

Best Sailing Yacht (up to 65ft)
Jeanneau, Jeanneau 51, France

Best Sailing Yacht (above 65ft)
Lagoon, Seventy 7, France

Best Asian Built Yacht
Gulf Craft, Majesty 155, United Arab Emirates

Best Explorer Yacht
Sanlorenzo, 460 EXP, Italy

Best Asian Yacht Club
Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, Hong Kong, China

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

Best Brand Presence in Asia
Azimut Yachts, Italy

Best Recreational Boat (up to 43ft)
Beneteau, SWIFT TRAWLER 30, France

Best Multihull Motor Yacht
Fountaine Pajot, MY44, France

Best Multihull Sailing Yacht
Sunreef Yachts, Sunreef Supreme 68 Sailing, Poland

Best Custom Built Yacht
Benetti, Domani, Italy

Best Semi Custom Built Yacht (above 120ft)
AMELS, PLVS VLTRA, The Netherlands

Best Asian Regatta
Rolex China Sea Race, Hong Kong, China

Best Asian Marina
ONE° 15 Marina, Singapore

Best Asia-based Charter Company
Asia Marine, Hong Kong, China

Best Asia-based Charter Yacht
Dunia Baru Adventures, Dunia Baru, Indonesia

Best Asian Boat Show
Singapore Yacht Show

Best China Marina
Sanya Serenity Marina, Sanya

Best Brand Presence in China
Ferretti Group APAC, Italy

Personality of the Year
Joshua Lee, CEO & Founder of Lee Marine, Thailand

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Bangkok Hospital Phuket confirms emergency care policy under new law

I agree with Kurt. Get rid of useless piece of .... If BKK Pkt hospital agrees to this does it also apply to their sister hospitals International and ...(Read More)

Singapore’s shining example

Kurt,young thais say:nothing to do on Phuket,so boring here!Lol!Yes,they all come to uncle Kurt and telling him this.And sure this bored Kids would al...(Read More)

Umbrellas, beach chairs banned again at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Its a circus! I cannot believe how dirty the beaches are with rubbish all over the place. The government cannot even make sure the beaches stay ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 90-day reporting online is back

Why the Immigration in Phuket Town have any e-mail addresses? They have one E-Mail address on the web page but it`s does not working....(Read More)

Singapore’s shining example

@ mr Daniel. Thank you very much for sharing your Singapore bike day with us, here on Phuket. What is possible on Singapore island, same size as Phu...(Read More)

Umbrellas, beach chairs banned again at Phuket’s Surin Beach

You have to wonder what the Phuket Governor did so wrong to be kicked out after only six months in office when crooks like Mr Maan are STILL here afte...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 90-day reporting online is back

I use google and get no problems. Just clicked on one of the many buttons and found a little English, "Warnning of overstay" The can'...(Read More)

Bangkok Hospital Phuket confirms emergency care policy under new law

Well, that PPHO chief can be sacked, he is good for nothing. His saying:... "it has nothing to do with me"... makes your trousers fall down...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Do current traffic penalties work?

I cannot see the need for another talk fest, or a silly poll focusing on penalties and a story that only elicits comments from the crazies - want to l...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 90-day reporting online is back

Look everyone, the security warning is not a new issue, it has always reported "untrusted certificate" you don't ALL need to report the ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.