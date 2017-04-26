PHUKET: Joshua Lee, Founder and Managing Director of Phuket-based Lee Marine, has been bestowed the accolade “Personality of the Year” at the Asia Boating Awards 2017.

Wednesday 26 April 2017, 02:55PM

“All the candidates bring their own distinctive specialities to the business of yachting in Southeast Asia. We work together on this common focus,” Mr Lee said.

The award recognises the Asia-based individual who has done outstanding work in terms of promoting Asia as a boating destination, developed new boating talent in the region, has enhanced Asia’s boating facilities, or has played a very positive role in the development of Asia’s boating community.

The 13th Asia Boating Awards organised by Asia-Pacific Boating and China Boating magazines were presented during a luxurious gala at ONE°15 Marina, Singapore ahead of the Singapore Yacht Show on April 6-9.

The awards recognise the best of the maritime industry in Asia and internationally. Presented during a lavish ceremony, the awards serve as a benchmark for the industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Congratulations to this year’s Asia-Boating Awards winners and nominees. These are the brands, builders, yacht clubs, marinas, companies and people who are working so hard to keep up with the rapidly growing popularity of boating in the region,” said John Higginson, Editor-in-Chief of Asia-Pacific Boating magazine.

“The great thing is, there are many others out there who deserve to be recognised for their efforts and hopefully we will see them nominated, and winning, in the years ahead.”

The prestigious awards were presented in 26 categories, showcasing Asian builders and international brands, as well as Asian regattas and marinas. This year, nomination criteria were refined and new categories included Best Sportscruiser, Best Flybridge Yacht, Best Explorer Yacht and Best Recreational Boat.

“There are never a lack of opportunities in the Asian boating market, even during the economic slowdown,” says Samuel Xu, Editor-in-Chief of China Boating magazine. “We are glad to see that those who continued to invest in the market in the past year are getting good returns, and as media we will keep pushing the market forward with all the brands.”

The list of nominees came from online polling of Asia-Pacific Boating and China Boating readers, with the winners determined by a panel of judges selected for their expertise as well as their ability to make informed and impartial decisions.



The 2017 Asia Boating Awards winners are:

Best Flybridge Yacht (up to 55ft)

Absolute Yachts, 50 FLY, Italy

Best Flybridge Yacht (above 55ft to 80ft)

Monte Carlo Yachts, MCY80, Italy

Best Flybridge Yacht (above 80ft)

Ferretti Yachts, Ferretti Yachts 850, Italy

Best Yacht Design

Sunseeker, Yacht 131, United Kingdom

Best Sportscruiser (up to 45ft)

Princess Yachts, V40, United Kingdom

Best Sportscruiser (above 45ft)

Riviera, 4800 Sport Yacht, Australia

Best Asian Yacht Builder

Horizon Yachts, Taiwan, China

Best Sailing Yacht (up to 65ft)

Jeanneau, Jeanneau 51, France

Best Sailing Yacht (above 65ft)

Lagoon, Seventy 7, France

Best Asian Built Yacht

Gulf Craft, Majesty 155, United Arab Emirates

Best Explorer Yacht

Sanlorenzo, 460 EXP, Italy

Best Asian Yacht Club

Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, Hong Kong, China

Best Brand Presence in Asia

Azimut Yachts, Italy

Best Recreational Boat (up to 43ft)

Beneteau, SWIFT TRAWLER 30, France

Best Multihull Motor Yacht

Fountaine Pajot, MY44, France

Best Multihull Sailing Yacht

Sunreef Yachts, Sunreef Supreme 68 Sailing, Poland

Best Custom Built Yacht

Benetti, Domani, Italy

Best Semi Custom Built Yacht (above 120ft)

AMELS, PLVS VLTRA, The Netherlands

Best Asian Regatta

Rolex China Sea Race, Hong Kong, China

Best Asian Marina

ONE° 15 Marina, Singapore

Best Asia-based Charter Company

Asia Marine, Hong Kong, China

Best Asia-based Charter Yacht

Dunia Baru Adventures, Dunia Baru, Indonesia

Best Asian Boat Show

Singapore Yacht Show

Best China Marina

Sanya Serenity Marina, Sanya

Best Brand Presence in China

Ferretti Group APAC, Italy

Personality of the Year

Joshua Lee, CEO & Founder of Lee Marine, Thailand