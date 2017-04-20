JIU JITSU: On March 26, nine-year-old Andreas Mugu and eight-year-old Mikhail Alexandrovich Zavalnyy took part in the Pan Asian Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) tournament in Manilla, Philippines competing in the 25-30 kilogram weight categories.

Thursday 20 April 2017, 11:58AM

Mikhail Alexandrovich Zavalnyy with his gold medal. Photo: Phuket Top Team

Despite hard competition, taking on 10 and 11 year olds, both Mugu and Zavalnyy showed excellent results with the latter taking home a bronze medal in his weight category.

While on April 9, Mugu and Zavalnyy went on to take part in the Newasa (ground work) Division in the Traditional Japanese Jiu Jitsu Championship of Thailand held in Bangkok.

Mugu and Zavalnyy, who both train with Phuket Top Team, competed in the 28-29kg and 29-30kg weight divisions respectively, showing the effectiveness of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu techniques.

Sadly Mugu lost by a controversial judges’ decision in his weight category, but Zavalnyy won the gold medal and brought the championship title home to Phuket.

The boys now train in Phuket Top Team having received the bases of BJJ from coach Ngakau Spain.

Text by Marc Gaba Dovi