PHUKET: The Phuket Marine Office has warned jet-ski operators not to occupy beach areas beyond the terms laid out in the “10% beach management policy” – or else face possible eviction from the sands at all Phuket beaches.

Monday 26 June 2017, 05:32PM

The Phuket Marine Office issued a written warning to the Phuket Jet-ski Association on Friday (June 23) stating that jet-ski operators specifically at Kata Beach are no longer to park vehicles, both unpowered and powered, used to transport jet-skis to and from the beach parked on public land.

The warning states that should the jet-ski operators fail to adhere to the warning, a further letter will be sent to the Phuket Provincial Office who will then decide whether jet-skis should be removed from the beach.

Director of the Phuket Marine Office, Surat Sirisaiyad, told The Phuket News today (June 26), “I didn’t know until last Wednesday (June 21) that trailers and jeeps used to tow jet-skis to and from Kata Beach had been parked on the beach itself. I would like to thank The Phuket News for bringing this to my attention.

“We have now issued a letter to the Phuket Jet-ski Association urging them to better organise these jet-ski operators,” he said.

The warning, signed by Mr Surat, reminded jet-ski operators to abide by the 10% beach-management rules as laid out under the order by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).

“Trailers and vehicles (jeeps) have been parked on Kata Beach as if jet-ski operators own public land. They do not share public land with other people which is very inappropriate. This makes the area unsightly and also means beachgoers cannot use the areas where the vehicles are parked,” said the warning.

“Please drop off the jet-skis at the beach in the morning and then remove the vehicles from the area. If any vehicles used for transporting jet-skis are seen on the beach, the Phuket Marine Office will send a letter to Phuket Provincial Office asking them to consider removing jet-skis from the beach.”

Asked whether the jet-skis operator’s licences would be revoked should the warning be ignored, Mr Surat said, “I do not have the authority to revoke jet-ski licences, but I can report the issue to Phuket Provincial Office.

“The action of the Kata Beach jet-ski operators will affect all members of the Phuket Jet-ski Association,” he said.

“If jet-ski operators do not follow our request and cause problems they will not be on the beach anymore,” Mr Surat added.

When contacted by The Phuket News about the issue, Wanchai Saetan, Public Works Chief at Karon Municipality, said, “All issues regarding jet-skis must go via the Phuket Marine Office.

“This issue is the responsibility of Phuket Marine Office,” was all he had to say.