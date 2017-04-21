Start From: Friday 26 May 2017, 09:00AM to Sunday 28 May 2017, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

26th to 28th May 2017 once again sees teams from around the world coming together at the superb sports facility at Thanyapura Sports Club to compete at this year’s 19th Phuket International Rugby 10s.

With teams from Australia, The Arabian Gulf, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan & Thailand it promises to be a fun action packed weekend. Entry to the tournament is free so come on down and enjoy some spectacular rugby and support your local Phuket vagabonds team. More info visit phuketrugby10s.com.

Proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Khao Phuket