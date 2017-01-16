PHUKET: The 2017 Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX) presented by Thailand Elite impressed with an abundance of action in the marina and waterside Exhibition Hall, and a busy boardwalk at host venue Royal Phuket Marina. Despite the never-before-seen weather conditions on the last two days, visitor turnout was strong with a record over the opening days, and exhibitor feedback very positive.

Monday 16 January 2017, 03:07PM

“It was very much a Phuket International Boat Show of two halves this year. The first two days were exceptional. Visitor traffic was higher than in any of the past 13 editions and exhibitor feedback was excellent,” said Andy Dowden, Managing Director of Andaman Marine Consultants, organiser of the Phuket International Boat Show.

“We welcomed close to 3,000 audited visitors over the first two days and despite the heavy rain on the last two days brokers were still hosting qualified visitors on tours, and exhibitors in the Hall were transacting business,” he added.

“In addition to the excellent exhibitor feedback, it was encouraging to see the large number of international visitors – approximately 50% of the total. This is the reason we host the show during the island’s peak season, when most wealthy visitors come to Phuket, as these are a key target market for the majority of our exhibitors,” Mr Dowden pointed out.

In the water the show heralded a grand display of 40 boats including representation of top international brands from around the world. From small day boats up to large luxurious powerboats and everything in between, one of the stand out features this year was the growth in the number of sailing yachts on display – approximately 20% of the total.

One hundred businesses exhibited and in addition to the impressive boats on display, a mix of marine products and ancillary services, luxury properties, super bikes and more showed their wares in the exhibition hall, including a new addition this year, the “Mariners Market”.

“One of our goals has always been to ensure that the show provides a sales and marketing platform for everyone, and after discussing with many in the industry we launched the first Mariner’s Market with 10 trailer boats including everything from entry-level RIBs and small day boats, up to some very high-end RIBs and superyacht tenders,” added Mr Dowden.

Phuket International Boat Show’s successful format provided not only a sales and marketing platform the marine and lifestyle industries, but also a unique opportunity to meet and network with trade and HNWI consumers through a series of social events during the show, the highlight of which was an exclusive cocktail party hosted by Thailand Elite which brought together many international guests, VIPs and card-holders who enjoyed an evening of fine wines and curated canapés.