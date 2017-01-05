PHUKET: The 14th edition of the Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX) at award-winning Royal Phuket Marina opened today (Jan 5), with Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan as guest of honour cutting the ribbon to declare the annual marine-industry expo officially underway

Thursday 5 January 2017, 02:47PM

The show, presented by sponsor Thailand Elite, will continue for four days, taking advantage of the island’s peak tourism season, when villa owners, jet-setters and the wealthy elite are enjoying the island's famed luxury lifestyle, more than 120 marine businesses and luxury brands from around the globe are represented at the annual event – a fixture on the global marine industry calendar.

Organiser Andy Dowden is hoping for an even bigger turn out than last year’s event, which saw more than 5,500 visitors, mostly from Southeast Asia and Europe.

“We have an excellent line-up of boats in-the-water and represented at the show, including many top global brands. Interesting this year is the increase in the number of sail boats on display, in particular multihulls,” said Andy Dowden, Managing Director of Andaman Marine Consultants, organiser of the Phuket International Boat Show.

“Following the reduction in duties and taxes on international boats from more than 200% to zero in 2004, Phuket has become the home base of choice for regional boat owners,” he added.

“The island today welcomes more than 2,000 yachts a year and is a B10 billion-a-year industry, and through PIMEX and the business it generates at show and post show, we expect to contribute more than B6 billion to the island’s economy.”

“In recent years there has been an increased emphasis on chartering in the azure waters of Thailand, in Myanmar’s Mergui archipelago, India’s Andaman Islands and Malaysia’s nearby west-coast resorts on Langkawi, Penang and Pangkor. Phuket is well established as the hub of marine leisure in Asia and boast many world-class marinas and state of the art service facilities,” Mr Dowden pointed out.

Known for its large in-water display of top international boat brands, this year excels with 40 boats in-the-water, and most of the top international sail and power boat brands represented, including Admiral, Airship RIBs, Axopar, Azimut, Beneteau, Corsair Marine, Fairline, Fleming, Fontaine Pajot, Galeon, Gulf Craft, Hanse, Jeaneau, Lagoon, Mag Bay, Majesty Yachts, Monte Carlo Yachts, Moody, Prestige, Princess Yachts, San Lorenzo and Sunseeker, just to name a few. These are joined by models from local builders Cholamark Boat and Sunnav.

Azimut will have two yachts on display and Simpson Marine with its Monte Carlo, Lagoon, San Lorenzo and Beneteau brands will feature six yachts in –water including two Lagoon catamarans.

Boat Lagoon Yachting together with Princess Yachts SEA will display the Princess brand with six yachts ranging from 39ft. to 75ft as well as featuring the Jeanneau Valesco 43F and Prestige 500.

Go Boating Thailand return with two yachts in-water and will represent Gulf Craft, Majesty Yachts, Sivercraft and Oryx. On the water will be the Majesty 48 and a Silvercraft 34.

Derani Yachts will display five yachts in-water from their range of Fairline, Dominator, Fleming Yachts, Selene Trawler Yachts and Axopar. On the water will be the Axopar 37 and 28 Cabin version and will be available for sea trials. Brokerage boat from Fairline, Horizon and Sunseeker complete the line-up.

Another mainstay is the Australian and Asia-Pacific dealer Multihull Solutions, representing many of the leading multihull brands, including Fountaine Pajot, Privilege, Neel Trimarans, Corsair and Tag Yachts, while their exclusive sale of five Pulse 600 cats into Thailand has created a new one-design class in local regattas. Dealing in new and pre-owned yachts, the centrepiece of their display will be the unique 74ft Freizer power cat Sherkhan, presumably named by a fan a of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book.

South East Asia Yacht Sales and Services are showing two Hanse yachts, the 315 and 415. They also represent Moody, Dehler and Catana, and they will also have a stand in the hall.

Sail in Thailand provide bareboat and crewed charters from Ao Por with their fleet of multihulls including Island Spirits, Fontaine Pajots and Leopard catamarans.

Northrop and Johnson are displaying the Zeelander 44 luxury motor yacht for the first time in Phuket. They will also be on call to discuss the many brokerage yachts they have on their books.

Presenting sponsor Thailand Elite will have a comfortable lounge set up and will be promoting the benefits of the Thailand Elite Privilege Card, which entitles the holder to a five-year multiple-entry visa as well as preferential fast track immigration on arrival and numerous discounts at five-star establishments nationwide.

Sunseeker Thailand will present their range of Sunseeker and Manhatten yachts from 16m to 40m. The legendary British yacht builder has broken all records with sales at the European yacht shows in 2016.

Sky Cruises operate from Ao Por with the Italian designed Marquis 560 Sky Princess, which is a 56ft/17.5m fully air-conditioned luxury motor yacht.

Cholamark Boat manufacture high-quality rigid-inflatable boats (RIBs) here on the island in Phuket and build dinghies and RIBs from 2.6m to 7.5m, super RIBS, as well as sea canoes. Most yachts based in the region rely on these boats for their beach transfers.

Lalizas are a world-renowned supplier of safety equipment and chandlery based in Greece but with branches in over 100 countries worldwide and have 35 years in the business and counting.

Thailand based Watchara Marine are the authorised dealer for Yamaha outboard engines and a range of water sports vehicles. Based in Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket, they are established as a leading supplier in the region.

Airship RIBs are new to Thailand and offer a state-of-the-art boat imported from the USA. Ranging from 28 to 33 feet, these luxury boats are at the forefront of RIB technology in the larger category.

In the lifestyle section there will be a number of property developments and residential marinas. Royal Phuket Marina will of course be on hand to promote the marina, but also their portfolio of villas and condominiums. The Palm, a new luxury property development on the island are exhibiting for the first time. Anchan Villas are promoting several different property developments around the nation, including in Phuket.

Onshore highlights include a large selection of brokerage yachts, premium properties, luxury cars, super bikes from Harley Davison, as well as exclusive membership offerings from Thailand Elite. A comprehensive array of marine products and services including engine suppliers, chandlery, Seabob, paddle boards, yacht charter, marine tours, Rip Curl and more round out an exciting PIMEX 2017 line-up.

“The signs are strong for a good show this year. Following an extensive national and international marketing campaign we are expecting thousands of visitors to enjoy the quality exhibitor line-up and unique waterfront atmosphere of Royal Phuket Marina over the four-day show, including potential buyers flying in from key markets such as Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Russia and also Bangkok,” Mr Dowden added.

Media representation at the show will follow up on the extensive coverage of the show through its media partners throughout the year. On site Image Asia (Window on Phuket, South East Asia Pilot and others), Ensign Media (Property Report), Lux Media (Palace and Yachtstyle magazines), Blu Inc (Asia Pacific Boating and China Boating), and of course, our local media partner Class Act Media will be there representing The Phuket News, Novosti Phuketa and Live 89.5 FM, who will be broadcasting live from PIMEX every day.

“This year at PIMEX there will be plenty to see and do with al-fresco dining on the boardwalk to boot. Set aside a day to visit – entry is free – and register online or onsite to have a chance to win a four-day stay in a pool villa at PIMEX hotel partner The Village Coconut Island,” Mr Dowden noted.

“Come and look, Come and buy. From a key ring to a superyacht. But mostly have fun,” he said.

The Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX) at Royal Phuket Marina is open 11am to 8pm today (Jan 5) though Saturday (Jan 7), and 11am to 6pm on Sunday (Jan 8).

For more information visit: www.phuketboatshow.com

