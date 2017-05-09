PHUKET: The Chinese tour operator in Phuket whose illegal tour guide left 22 tourists stranded by the side of the road in Phang Nga last week may face up to six months suspension from operating tours, officials have told The Phuket News.

Tuesday 9 May 2017, 07:04PM

Phattara Lamontri, a legal official from the Tourism Business and Guide Registration Phuket Office, confirmed to The Phuket News that he has concluded his investigation after inspecting the offices of Xin Xing Travel Co in Kathu last Thursday (May 4).

“I have sent the information collected to Tourism Department headquarters in Bangkok,” he said.

“I don’t have responsibility to charge Xin Xing Travel Co, but the Tourism Department in Bangkok will investigate further and charge them,” Mr Phattara assured.

“I believe the company will be suspended from operating tour services for up to six months,” he added.

Mr Phattara pointed out that his realm of responsibility was to charge the Thai tour guide who was with the tour when the tourists were abandoned.

“The Thai tour guide is Teerakeat Seahuang, 30, from Mae Hong Son province, who was present when the Chinese tourists were abandoned on May 2,” Mr Phattara said.

“He has been charged for allowing other person work to as a guide without a license. He was fined B10,000 and he has been suspended from working as a guide for three months.

Legal action against Huang Ling, the 34-year-old Chinese woman from Guizhou province, will be left to the police, he added.

Ms Huang was arrested at her condo in Kathu at 7pm on May 3 after the 22 Chinese tourists, travelling on a tour provided by Xin Xing Travel & Trading Co Ltd, were abandoned by the roadside in Takua Thung District some 24 hours earlier.

After leaving the “Tong 777” restaurant in Khok Kloi after a day trip to Similan Islands, the bus stopped by the side of the road and Ms Hung told the tourists that the bus had broken down.

She then asked each tourist to pay an extra 1,100 yuan (B5,500) for the trip. The total amount Ms Hung asked for was B121,000. (See story here.)

“After police and the court have completed their action, she will be handed over to Immigration and deported,” Mr Phattara said.

Khok Kloi Police Chief Col Satit Promutai confirmed to The Phuket News today that Ms Huang faces two charges.

“For working illegally as a tour guide, she faces a fine of up to B100,000 or up to one year in jail, or both,” he said.

“For working without a work permit, she also faces a fine between B2,000 and B100,000, or up to five years in jail, or both,” Col Satit added.

However, although Ms Huang was initially detained by the court, she was realesed after posting bail, Col Satit confirmed.

Col Satit did not clarify when Ms Huang was released or how much the bail amount posted was.

