Phuket hungry for New Zealandâ€™s produce at recent â€˜Food Connectionâ€™ event

Thirsty chefs, buyers and food influencers quenched themselves with some of New Zealandâ€™s award-winning wines and craft beverages at Phuketâ€™s very first New Zealand food and beverage trade show â€“ Food Connection on March 27.

Friday 31 March 2017, 05:00PM

Visitors were also treated to a Food Art Exhibition by top internationally known Phuket chef and food artist, Chef Wuttisak Wuttiamporn, who created delightfully intricate food art and delicious New Zealand and Thai inspired dishes using the best New Zealand ingredients.

“New Zealand’s ingredients are a pleasure to work with – not only are they safe, their high quality uplifts my dishes,” said Chef Wuttiamporn.

To top it off, visitors were invited to “Step into New Zealand” and discover the source of its mouth-watering produce through a virtual reality headset.

New Zealand and Thailand are the only two countries in the world to export more than half their total food production and Thailand is New Zealand’s seventh-largest trading partner with total trade between the two countries worth NZ$3.25 billion (B78mn) and growing.

The showcase at Food Connection Phuket shows New Zealand’s grasp of the complex international hospitality market and the rapidly growing need to produce safe and quality food in a sustainable and innovative manner.

SAFE FERTILITY CENTER

“Every day, more than 2,600 New Zealand food producers create delicious and nutritious foods to suit every palate in Asia, all in safe, sustainable and pristine conditions,” says Karen Campbell, New Zealand Trade Commissioner to Thailand.

“We are honoured to work with like minded partners here in Phuket, for the first time, and look forward to bringing even more delicious and high-quality New Zealand food to consumers.”

Also featured were premium products such as delicious grass-fed beef and lamb, naturally-harvested green shell mussels, healthy oat crackers, and natural geothermal artesian water sourced from some 1.5 kilometres below New Zealand’s valleys.

Many of these New Zealand food and beverages can now be found in local hotels and supermarkets.

 

 
