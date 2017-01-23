PHUKET: The recently launched Phuket Hotels Association (PHA) today unveiled “Brand Phuket” at the annual Thailand Tourism Forum event, held at the InterContinental Bangkok, to over 550 travel and tourism leaders from around the region.

The brand identity, set to drive the profile of the destination around the world, was created by global branding agency QUO, focusing on positive stories about the experiences, natural beauty and the people of Phuket.

Phuket Hotels Association, a grouping of over 61 hotel members at its launch representing over 9,000 rooms, is an initiative by a pioneering collection of Thai and expatriate hoteliers on the island, advised by Wichit Na Ranong, former President of the Thailand Tourism Council and owner of The Slate Phuket resort.

“Thailand’s tourism industry has undergone a period of extraordinary growth and it is a time to take a step back, consolidate and position and plan for the future,” said Mr Wichit. “The central and core intention of Phuket Hotels Association is to bring the industry together to develop the destination.

“Tourism has been good to Phuket and we now need to ensure we are reinvesting through environmental and educational programmes to ensure benefits and advantages are spread. Brand Phuket encapsulates all of these areas and will help to position the destination for the future.”

Anthony Lark, General Manager of the renowned Trisara resort, has been appointed to the role of President of Phuket Hotels Association, supported by marketing, education and environmental committees, aimed at spreading advice on best practices and supporting community initiatives.

“We are delighted to be making a positive contribution,” said Mr Lark. “By standing together and speaking with the same voice we can present Brand Phuket to international markets in a consistent manner, focusing on the experiences, natural beauty and people of the destination as the three greatest assets. We have welcomed numerous Thai and expatriate members since we first started late last year and we are looking forward to 2017 to double our membership and together make a difference to the industry on the island.”

Branding agency QUO drove a vision and strategy to establish a unique positioning and profile for Phuket to bring distinction to the island’s myriad assets.

“Phuket is one of Asia’s, if not the world’s, greatest tropical destinations and it offers a remarkable panoply of attractions,” said QUO CEO David Keen.

“It is critical that the island’s amazing attractions are harnessed under one umbrella. We have formed a memorable identity that will bring distinction, a better cultural understanding and we hope stronger desire for the destination.”

The hotel association will also be launching its first fundraising activity at a gala event in Phuket on May 13, which aims to raise B3.5 million for a hospitality-focused educational scholarship programme.