Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Hotels Assoc hits 50 ahead of launch at TTF

PHUKET: The recently formed Phuket Hotels Association has quickly caught the attention of key players in the hotel industry on the island, reaching its target of 50 members this year ahead of its official launch at the upcoming Thailand Tourism Forum in January.

tourism, economics,

The Phuket News

Thursday 15 December 2016, 10:45AM

Phuket Hotels Association President Anthony Lark (3rd left) welcomes guests of honour Khun Methee Tanmanatragul, immediate past president of the Southern Chapter of the Thailand Hotels Association and legendary Phuket Hotelier. (8th left), and Maitree Narukatpichai, Phuket Arcadia Co Ltd Executive Director, owners of the Pullman Resort - Naithorn Beach and Phuket Arcadia Hilton at Karon Beach (9th left) to their recent meeting at Andara Resort & Villas. Photo: Lena W photography
Phuket Hotels Association President Anthony Lark (3rd left) welcomes guests of honour Khun Methee Tanmanatragul, immediate past president of the Southern Chapter of the Thailand Hotels Association and legendary Phuket Hotelier. (8th left), and Maitree Narukatpichai, Phuket Arcadia Co Ltd Executive Director, owners of the Pullman Resort - Naithorn Beach and Phuket Arcadia Hilton at Karon Beach (9th left) to their recent meeting at Andara Resort & Villas. Photo: Lena W photography

Led by Trisara General Manager Anthony Lark in the role of President, the Phuket Hotels Association now represents a membership profile of many of the island’s leading internationally branded and independent luxury and mid-scale hotels for a total of 8,820 rooms.

“It is a good start,” said Mr Lark at the membership update event held at Andara Resort & Villas recently. “But we still have a lot of work to do as we aim to double membership by the end of next year.

“We are pleased that the industry on the island appreciates the importance of Phuket Hotels Association so we can build the profile of the destination and speak with the same voice in international markets as we develop Brand Phuket.

“We all feel a strong commitment to the destination and all members through Phuket Hotels Association are active in investing in its future through key long-term environmental and educational programmes which will provide the foundations for ongoing development and sustainable success.”

Phuket Hotels Association will be officially launched on January 23, 2017 at the Thailand Tourism Forum being held at InterContinental Bangkok by Founder and Thailand hotel veteran Wichit Na Ranong, who will be accompanied by Outrigger Resorts Vice President, Sales & Marketing Asia Pacific and head of marketing for Phuket Hotels Association Mark Simmons and QUO CEO David Keen.

The session will present the Phuket Hotels Association’s core objectives:

SAFE FERTILITY CENTER

• To promote positive stories about the experiences, natural beauty and people of Phuket, offering support to local government and the tourism authorities in promoting the destination.

• To support underprivileged local children with scholarships in hotel management at Phuket’s universities and colleges.

• To share information with member hoteliers relating to environmentally responsible best practices, recycling centres, and green suppliers.

The hotel association will also be launching its first fundraising activity at a gala event in Phuket on May 13, 2017 which aims to raise B3.5 million (US$100,000) for a hospitality-focused educational scholarship programme.

Phuket Hotels Association members are as follows:

Amanpuri, Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, Anantara Maikhao Phuket Villas, Anantara Vacation Club, Andara Resort & Villas, Angsana Laguna Phuket Resort, Banyan Tree Phuket, Boathouse by Montara, Burasari Resort, Cape Sienna, Centara Grand Beach Resort, Club Med Phuket, Dream Hotel & Spa, Dewa Phuket, Grand Mercure Phuket Patong, Hilton Phuket Arcadia, Holiday Inn Maikhao, Holiday Inn Resort Phuket, Patong, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort, Impiana Resort Patong, JW Marriott Phuket, Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort, Maikhao Dream Villa Resort & Spa, Manathai Surin, Movenpick Resort Bangtao Beach, Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach, Novotel Phuket Karon Beach, Novotel Phuket Phokeethra, Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort, Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort, Outrigger Laguna Phuket Resort & Villas, Paresa Resort, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, COMO by Point Yamu, Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon, Pullman Panwa Beach Resort, Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, Rosewood Phuket, Swissotel Resort Phuket Kamala, Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach, Thanyapura, The Bell Pool Villa, The Nai Harn, The Pavilions, Phuket, The Slate, The Surin, The Village Coconut Island, The Westin Sirey Bay Resort & Spa Phuket, Trisara, Twinpalms Phuket.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.