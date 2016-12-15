PHUKET: The recently formed Phuket Hotels Association has quickly caught the attention of key players in the hotel industry on the island, reaching its target of 50 members this year ahead of its official launch at the upcoming Thailand Tourism Forum in January.

Thursday 15 December 2016, 10:45AM

Phuket Hotels Association President Anthony Lark (3rd left) welcomes guests of honour Khun Methee Tanmanatragul, immediate past president of the Southern Chapter of the Thailand Hotels Association and legendary Phuket Hotelier. (8th left), and Maitree Narukatpichai, Phuket Arcadia Co Ltd Executive Director, owners of the Pullman Resort - Naithorn Beach and Phuket Arcadia Hilton at Karon Beach (9th left) to their recent meeting at Andara Resort & Villas. Photo: Lena W photography

Led by Trisara General Manager Anthony Lark in the role of President, the Phuket Hotels Association now represents a membership profile of many of the island’s leading internationally branded and independent luxury and mid-scale hotels for a total of 8,820 rooms.

“It is a good start,” said Mr Lark at the membership update event held at Andara Resort & Villas recently. “But we still have a lot of work to do as we aim to double membership by the end of next year.

“We are pleased that the industry on the island appreciates the importance of Phuket Hotels Association so we can build the profile of the destination and speak with the same voice in international markets as we develop Brand Phuket.

“We all feel a strong commitment to the destination and all members through Phuket Hotels Association are active in investing in its future through key long-term environmental and educational programmes which will provide the foundations for ongoing development and sustainable success.”

Phuket Hotels Association will be officially launched on January 23, 2017 at the Thailand Tourism Forum being held at InterContinental Bangkok by Founder and Thailand hotel veteran Wichit Na Ranong, who will be accompanied by Outrigger Resorts Vice President, Sales & Marketing Asia Pacific and head of marketing for Phuket Hotels Association Mark Simmons and QUO CEO David Keen.

The session will present the Phuket Hotels Association’s core objectives:

• To promote positive stories about the experiences, natural beauty and people of Phuket, offering support to local government and the tourism authorities in promoting the destination.

• To support underprivileged local children with scholarships in hotel management at Phuket’s universities and colleges.

• To share information with member hoteliers relating to environmentally responsible best practices, recycling centres, and green suppliers.

The hotel association will also be launching its first fundraising activity at a gala event in Phuket on May 13, 2017 which aims to raise B3.5 million (US$100,000) for a hospitality-focused educational scholarship programme.

Phuket Hotels Association members are as follows:

Amanpuri, Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, Anantara Maikhao Phuket Villas, Anantara Vacation Club, Andara Resort & Villas, Angsana Laguna Phuket Resort, Banyan Tree Phuket, Boathouse by Montara, Burasari Resort, Cape Sienna, Centara Grand Beach Resort, Club Med Phuket, Dream Hotel & Spa, Dewa Phuket, Grand Mercure Phuket Patong, Hilton Phuket Arcadia, Holiday Inn Maikhao, Holiday Inn Resort Phuket, Patong, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort, Impiana Resort Patong, JW Marriott Phuket, Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort, Maikhao Dream Villa Resort & Spa, Manathai Surin, Movenpick Resort Bangtao Beach, Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach, Novotel Phuket Karon Beach, Novotel Phuket Phokeethra, Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort, Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort, Outrigger Laguna Phuket Resort & Villas, Paresa Resort, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, COMO by Point Yamu, Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon, Pullman Panwa Beach Resort, Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, Rosewood Phuket, Swissotel Resort Phuket Kamala, Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach, Thanyapura, The Bell Pool Villa, The Nai Harn, The Pavilions, Phuket, The Slate, The Surin, The Village Coconut Island, The Westin Sirey Bay Resort & Spa Phuket, Trisara, Twinpalms Phuket.