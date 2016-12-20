Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Highways Dept office congratulated for completing Samkong Underpass

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Highways Dept was today congratulated for completing the Samkong Underpass, which was finally officially opened with a ceremony this morning, more than 18 months behind schedule.

construction, transport,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 December 2016, 01:02PM

The plaudits came during an official opening speech delivered inside the tunnel by Phuket Vice Governor Teera Anantaseriwidhya at 7am today (Dec 20).

Meanwhile, while traffic backed up on the surface roads at the busy intersection above as the northbound lanes through the underpass had been closed since 10pm last night to accommodate the ceremony.

“We want to congratulate the Phuket Highways Office, who was in charge of the Samkong Underpass construction and completed this project for the public to help solve traffic problems on the island,” said V/Gov Teera.

“We also hope that the construction of the underpasses at the Bang Khu Intersection, Chalong Circle and at the airport turnoff will finished by 2017 and 2018,” he added.

The official opening began early this morning with Buddhist and Islamic blessing ceremonies performed. In addition to the official speeches made, the ensemble of officials present sang the national anthem as well as the Royal Anthem to honour the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away on October 13.

Lemongrass House

The opening ceremony today came after Highways Dept officials confirmed in October that no such ceremony after so many delays had forced the underpass to open 18 months late.

“We will have no opening ceremony whatsoever. What’s the point? The road is already open for the public to use and I do not want to hear any more criticism about this project,” Project Engineer Chalermpon Wongkietkun of the Phuket Highways Office, who was assigned to oversee the project.

“It’s has been a long and tough time for us working on this project. To have another public announcement or opening ceremony would be a disgrace,” he told The Phuket News. (See story here.)

Contractor Vivat Construction Co Ltd, which built the underpass with a government budget of B834 million, now faces fines totalling at least B570mn for breach of contract late completion.

Mr Chalermpon has since transferred out of Phuket and is now a Project Engineer with the Highways Dept office in Songkhla province. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 21 December 2016 - 11:55:07

No, not April fool's day. Hahaha. 
Look at the photo, they all have a look on their face like attending a funeral.

The Phuket News

Local Resident | 21 December 2016 - 11:29:17

Is it April Fool's day?

The Phuket News

Kurt | 20 December 2016 - 20:35:11

So, the Samkong Underpass was built for just B264million only?
Budget 834 minus 570 contract breach? Quite a bargain.
Guess a fly-over could not have been constructed cheaper. 

Now we know it! 
The secret of building cheap underpasses is: Just work government office hours only and cash breaching construction time fine.
When is the contractual opening day of the Chalong Underpass?

Interesting to learn, some years from now, how much the Chalong Underpass will finally cost.
Is there already a budget?

Look forward to read a interview with the Chalong Underpass Project Engineer. 
Interesting to learn why he starts the construction with already so many pauses, evenings, nights, weekends, and many days around new Year, and of course many days too during next thai New Year.
Chalong Underpass deserves a 24 hours per day, 7 days per week construction time!
Full ahead!

The Phuket News

malczx7r | 20 December 2016 - 19:50:03

Kurt

Of course they can fool the Thai people, they have even fooled themselves into believing it! haha

The Phuket News

Kurt | 20 December 2016 - 13:45:42

Phuket authorities who are announcing today that Chalong Underpass will be completed in 2017 are off the world.
Officially Chalong Underpass building started October 2015.
See how far the progress is now!
Not yet talking about the plots of land they still have get to realize the Chalong Underpass ( as published recently)

Dream on, they really think they can fool thai people?

The Phuket News
Matches 5 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.