Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket ‘heavy-hitters’ to headline Thailand Tourism Forum

BANGKOK: Some of Phuket’s most influential figures in the island’s leading tourism industry will headline as expert speakers at the Thailand Tourism Forum (TTF) annual gathering of top hotel industry professionals at the InterContinental Hotel Bangkok on Jan 23.

tourism, economics,

The Phuket News

Saturday 19 November 2016, 11:42AM

Now in its sixth year, TTF is organised by Thailand’s American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) and C9 Hotelworks with support from InterContinental Hotel Group and continues to position itself as a key platform for hospitality business leaders and tourism experts to candidly discuss the state of the industry.

The upcoming edition of TTF will focus on how Thailand’s tourism sector can adapt and maintain a strong, long-term growth trajectory while embracing disruptive trends that range from the sharing economy to a significant growth in millennial domestic travellers, said a release issued by organisers this week.

“Despite global economic woes, extreme currency fluctuations and considerable domestic challenges, Thailand has continued to see a steady increase tourist arrivals through 2016. The Tourism Authority of Thailand recently announced that the country is on track to exceed arrival targets for this year, which will generate more than B2.58 trillion (US$73.7 billion) in tourism revenue for the country – up 14% from 2015,” the release noted.

“Even amid such a positive big picture outlook, persistent challenges remain for Thailand’s hospitality sector. For hotels, there’s the constant task of maintaining ADR and achieving respectable RevPar in an increasingly competitive regional marketplace; for destination-focused businesses there's the need to remain agile and fresh in a constantly evolving travel landscape. These demands and market dynamics will be analysed by expert presenters and debated via lively panel discussions at the Thailand Tourism Forum 2017 during a full afternoon programme that flows into a well attended networking event,” the release said.

“In a world of instant updates and ever-changing travel technologies, trends and attitudes, it’s more important than ever to be an innovative player in the industry,” said Bill Barnett, Managing Director, C9 Hotelworks, one of the event’s founders and organizers.

“TTF 2017 will focus on key statistics and emerging trends. It will also showcase some of the powerful new Thai regional destination brands that have emerged in recent years, and consider how new ideas and aspirations are reshaping hospitality.”

Underlining the importance of new generation thinking for hotels and hospitality businesses in Thailand, TTF will this year welcome Vorasit “Wan” Issara, Managing Director of Sri panwa, a member company of Charn Issara Group.

Sri panwa is one of Thailand’s leading luxury hotels and Mr Vorasit is very active in the group’s hospitality undertakings which also include Baba Beach Club Hotel in Phang Nga and Baba Beach Club Hotel in Cha Am – Hua Hin.

Also among the panellists will be Gavin Vongkusolkit, Founder & MD, founder and managing director of Heritage Estates Co., Ltd. which owns and operates Ad Lib Hotel, Glowfish Serviced Offices, various office properties in Bangkok, and six outlets of KuppaDeli cafes.

Mr Vongkusolkit has served as a director of the Erawan Group Plc. since 2011, and is also a director of YEC – the Young Entrepreneurs of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (Bangkok Chapter).

After the expected usually thought-provoking opening remarks from Mr Barnett, which traditionally set the scene for the dynamic discussions that follow, presenters at TTF 2017 will include Jesper Palmqvist, Area Director – Asia Pacific, STR, Nihat Ercan, Executive Vice President, Investment Sales Asia, JLL and Wimintra Jangnin – Editor in Chief – Hotel Intel.

The panels will be moderated by Charles Blocker, CEO, IC Partners; Robert V. R. Hecker, Managing Director, Horwath HTL; David Keen, CEO, QUO; and Eric Levy, Managing Director, TSI.

Senior executives from a number of leading international hotel brands will also join the panel discussions, including InterContinental Hotels Group, ONYX Hospitality Group, Dusit International, Rosewood Hotel Group and Accor Hotels.

They will be joined by top level representatives from major Thai Hotels including Plaza Athenee Bangkok and The Siam Bangkok, as well as the offer mentioned Sri panwa and The Slate on Phuket.

Expert opinion will also be provided by Khun Tanes Petsuwan, Deputy Governor – International Marketing Strategy, Tourism Authority of Thailand; Mark Simmons, Marketing Advisor, Phuket Hotels Association; Chittimas Ketvoravit, Managing Director, D.K. Lam Properties; and Khun Vorada Jia Thangsurbkul, FEVP Investment Banking Division, Siam Commercial Bank Plc.

“The 2016 forum was our best yet with more than 500 delegates. We expect TTG 2017 to be even bigger as it not only offers a unique opportunity for considered conversation but also the chance for professionals to connect with their industry peers,” said Charles Blocker.

Attendance at TTF 2017 is free of charge with advanced registration required.

To register click here, or for more information email TTF@amchamthailand.com or call (+66) 02-254-1041 (ext. 212).

To see a full programme of the upcoming forum, click here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 20 November 2016 - 14:51:42

Such a TTF forum, including YEC-STR-JLL-ONYX-FEVP, with refreshments and cocktail during network time.
All great!
However, this article started with:
.."The most influential figures in the Island leading tourist industry"...
However, the influential figures who rule Phuket are the unlawfull beach happening, jet ski-, parasail-, and transport mafia.
Any other so called 'influential' organization is not influential. Period.
Proof? No one influential is turning the Phuket Airport mess into something better.
Transport mafia simply confiscated again the airport old parking lot were previously visitors/travelers could park.
It was cleared in the passed, but they took it back.
It is a part of the coming-going drive in drive out problem.
The transport mafia took the space completely, and coming-going private traffic get squeezed in a messy way.

The laughing thirds are these who money coffers are getting now filled.
 The old thing: create a mess, and fill your pockets with it.

The Phuket News

Ed Sanders | 20 November 2016 - 00:47:27

This is nothing more than a junket and a party, and a meeting for all the hotel managers to pat themselves on the back for their one-upmanship and boast of how many jillions they shipped out of Thailand.  It is more a meeting of the foxes talking about how to build the chicken coop...and true Eric, probably not much of substance discussed.  But forget your whining about plastic beach chairs and beer and padt thai on the sand (which you can already get pretty much everywhere), the critical issue are pollution, particularly water pollution, but most of these people represent facilities that were too greedy and penny pinching to install or contribute to real infrastructure, and now contribute significant pollution loads to an overwhelmed environment. I would guess that at least half of these hotels cater to unsuspecting guests that flush their toilets at night, then go swim in it the next day.

The Phuket News

eric dekegel | 19 November 2016 - 12:13:33

I am sure that nobody of the phuket delagation  had the courage to speak about the real problems of Phuket,empty beaches,not organized now for more then 2 years,no leader who takes responsability to organize something that is good for the phuket people and the tourists at the beaches, sur the question why was not asked.....Everybody very friendly to each other and no solutions at the end of the day!

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.