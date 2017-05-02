PHUKET: The “Big Cleaning Week” from May 1-7 as ordered by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong began in earnest yesterday (May 1) as scores of officials turned out to clean up the public park near Phuket Community Hall on Narisorn Rd in the government quarter of Phuket Town.

Tuesday 2 May 2017, 07:31PM

Leading the cleanup in principle and in person was Gov Norraphat, accompanied by Phuket Vice Governor Teera Anantaseriwidhya and Phuket Provincial Office Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Thawornwat Khongkaew.

Gov Norraphat set the example for Phuket’s governmental corps by putting on a pair of gloves and picking up litter himself.

With the park under the responsibility of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO), leading the PPAO officers in carrying out the cleanup was PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin Patomwatthanapong.

“We can take one of the 23 guiding principles from Rama IX and apply them in how to live our lives,” Governor Norraphat explained.

“We can start with something small with ourselves, and thus to make Phuket clean we can start practising cleanliness ourselves and together we can make the whole island clean.

“Keeping Phuket clean is for the long-term development of the island as an international tourism destination,” he added before helping to hand out cleaning equipment to scores of officers for them to use in collecting garbage.

The campaign continued today with Governor Norraphat literally “cleaning house”. At 8:30am, accompanied by all three Phuket Vice Governors – V/Gov Teera along with Snith Sriwihok and Siwaporn Chuasawad – he led a huge cleanup operation at and around Phuket Provincial Hall.

“The way to become an international tourism city is to be able to cope with the basic things, such as cleanliness and tidiness,” Gov Norraphat reminded officers.

The Big Cleaning Week will see other mass cleanups carried out at many other locales across the island as part of the “Keep Phuket Clean By Our Hands And Hearts”, which was initially launched at Patong Beach on April 4 by Chockchai Dejamornthan, who was serving as Governor of Phuket at that time.

At the launch, Gov Chockchai explained that under the campaign each local administrative office must identify one area in particular to keep clean, and where appropriate it must be a beach area.

Municipalities and other forms of local administrations must also maintain their areas by keeping grass cut along roadsides and around government buildings and making sure roads are free from litter, he said.

They must also clear any sources of health risk, improve the scenery such as by removing signs or banners that are tattered.

“They must also keep drains clear. The roads will be cleaned, and underwater rubbish in the sea and in canals will be cleaned. In addition air pollution will be measured,” Gov Chockchai added. (See story here.)