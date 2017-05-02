Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Governor gets serious with ‘Keep Phuket Clean’

PHUKET: The “Big Cleaning Week” from May 1-7 as ordered by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong began in earnest yesterday (May 1) as scores of officials turned out to clean up the public park near Phuket Community Hall on Narisorn Rd in the government quarter of Phuket Town.

tourism, pollution, environment,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 May 2017, 07:31PM

Leading the cleanup in principle and in person was Gov Norraphat, accompanied by Phuket Vice Governor Teera Anantaseriwidhya and Phuket Provincial Office Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Thawornwat Khongkaew.

Gov Norraphat set the example for Phuket’s governmental corps by putting on a pair of gloves and picking up litter himself.

With the park under the responsibility of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO), leading the PPAO officers in carrying out the cleanup was PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin Patomwatthanapong.

We can take one of the 23 guiding principles from Rama IX and apply them in how to live our lives,” Governor Norraphat explained.

“We can start with something small with ourselves, and thus to make Phuket clean we can start practising cleanliness ourselves and together we can make the whole island clean.

“Keeping Phuket clean is for the long-term development of the island as an international tourism destination,” he added before helping to hand out cleaning equipment to scores of officers for them to use in collecting garbage.

The campaign continued today with Governor Norraphat literally “cleaning house”. At 8:30am, accompanied by all three Phuket Vice Governors – V/Gov Teera along with Snith Sriwihok and Siwaporn Chuasawad – he led a huge cleanup operation at and around Phuket Provincial Hall.

Unit - 27

The way to become an international tourism city is to be able to cope with the basic things, such as cleanliness and tidiness,” Gov Norraphat reminded officers.

The Big Cleaning Week will see other mass cleanups carried out at many other locales across the island as part of the “Keep Phuket Clean By Our Hands And Hearts”, which was initially launched at Patong Beach on April 4 by Chockchai Dejamornthan, who was serving as Governor of Phuket at that time.

At the launch, Gov Chockchai explained that under the campaign each local administrative office must identify one area in particular to keep clean, and where appropriate it must be a beach area.

Municipalities and other forms of local administrations must also maintain their areas by keeping grass cut along roadsides and around government buildings and making sure roads are free from litter, he said.

They must also clear any sources of health risk, improve the scenery such as by removing signs or banners that are tattered.

“They must also keep drains clear. The roads will be cleaned, and underwater rubbish in the sea and in canals will be cleaned. In addition air pollution will be measured,” Gov Chockchai added. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Of course you wouldn't Eagle but that is the point, PN pls follow up this story and report the facts for Eagle, will be interesting to know the ou...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

I think cars should give way to motorbikes which have no protection. Some drivers are so bad they shouldn't be driving especially if they can&#...(Read More)

Phuket pub musician falls asleep driving, flips pickup truck and escapes with minor injury

Simon01,you should really start thinking before you give any suggestions for a ridiculous high fine here.Think about the monthly average income in Tha...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

ChristySweat,you think it is inappropriate from the police to make any statement of blame,but at the same time you agree with Kurt who blames the car ...(Read More)

Red Bull scion flees Bangkok with two days to spare

It's been laughing for some time!.......(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Eagle, if it were a foreigner driving the car and the Thai scooter rider in hospital with serious injuries do you honestly think they will "belie...(Read More)

Violence scars France’s pre-election May Day marches

Le Pen bemoaning "money as king.." is as unbelievable and as blatant a lie as trump's claim to be for the people. Both are already weal...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Oh dear, sounds like very serious injuries, I hope Ms. Mari recovers very soon. I agree with Kurt, it is inappropriate for Capt Wattanatorn to mak...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Kurt,did you witness the accident?If not then it would be better to shut up!Where did they erase the name of the thai woman?How can you know what rout...(Read More)

Phuket pub musician falls asleep driving, flips pickup truck and escapes with minor injury

Same same. Its well charging these people but the punishment needs to be tough so it does not happen again. This was luck that no one was killed. If a...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.