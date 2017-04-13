PHUKET: New Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong had a busy day yesterday making the rounds at key police checkpoints across the island, ahead of the pitched water battles being played as part of the Songkran festivities across Phuket today (April 13).

Thursday 13 April 2017, 06:00AM

At a main checkpoint in Phuket Town Gov Norraphat stopped in to receive a report from Phuket City Traffic Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Teerawat Liamsuwan, and in turn the Governor handed out coffee, snacks and water to officers.

Gov Norraphat then moved on to the main Kathu Police Checkpoint near the Caltex petrol station on Phra Baramee Rd, where he was welcomed by Kathu District Chief Sayan Chanachaiwong and Kathu Police Chief Pol Col ML Pattanajak Jakkapan.

“Every officer needs to be strict and enforce the law on road users, and keep an eye out for accidents in risk areas,” Gov Norraphat urged.

“Also, remind drivers to make sure they get enough sleep before starting long journeys, and most importantly tell drivers don’t drink drive and don’t speed,” he said.