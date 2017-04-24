PHUKET: The president of the UK-based Safer Roads Foundation has been given the “Key to the City” in appreciation of the efforts and support given to help reduce the carnage on Phuket’s roads.

Monday 24 April 2017, 06:10PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong handed the key to foundation President Michael C Woodford at a ceremony at Phuket Provincial Hall on Friday (April 21).

Present for the ceremony were Phuket Vice Governors Snith Sriwihok and Teera Anantaseriwidhya, Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Thawornwat Khongkaew and Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen.

The special dedication follows the installation of “intelligent” red-light traffic cameras at five key intersections in Phuket. The cameras, which became operational on Feb 16 this year (see story here), have the ability to automatically trigger fines to be issued against the registered owners of vehicles caught entering the intersections.

They can also sense – and capture images of – motorbike riders and passengers not wearing helmets. (See The Phuket News page one story ‘Catch and click’ from Sept 23, last year, click here.)

The cameras and integrated technology cost more than B16 million, provided by the Safer Roads Foundation.

However, the special recognition was for more than just the camera project, pointed out Dr Wiwat Sritamanot of the Phuket office of Thailand’s Road Safety Network.

“The Safer Roads Foundation has helped to reduce the number of road accidents in Phuket through road-safety projects since 2015,” Dr Wiwat said.

“Led by Mr Michael C Woodford and his wife, the foundation has provided the financial support to make such projects possible,” he added.

Other projects highlighting the foundation’s contribution to road safety in Phuket included the donation of 39 handheld breathalysers to police (see story here) and the installation of a B2.4mn roundabout at the junction of Surin and Narisorn roads in Phuket Town – within a stone’s throw from Phuket Provincial Hall. (see story here.)



"They have also donated speed guns for police to use and portable truck-weighing devices,” he added.

“From these projects, in March this year alone 744 motorists were fined for not wearing helmets, 234 for running red lights, 28 for speeding through intersections, 318 trucks were randomly checked for weight and 308 drivers were fined just from the speed guns,” Dr Wiwat noted.

Governor Norraphat handed Mr Woodford the Key to City in recognition of all these contributions, and after Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to continue what he called the “good relationship”.