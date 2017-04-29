PHUKET: A week-long island-wide clean up will start in Phuket on Labour Day (May 1).

Saturday 29 April 2017, 11:20AM

Locals clean up Sarasin Bridge in late 2016. Photo: Eakkapap Thongtub

Hundreds of local residents are expected to take part in the major “Big Cleaning Week” scheduled to start on Monday and continue throughout the first week of May. Conducted under the slogan “Keep Phuket Clean by Our Hands and Hearts”, the campaign will be officially launched at 8am, May 1.

The island-wide campaign will start at Saphan Hin public park which has been chosen as the first place to tidy up. From there cleaning teams will move to other designated areas step by step cleaning roads, street markets, canals, etc.

According to Phuket Provincial Administration Organization (OrBorJor), every district will take part in the campaign. Phuket's main highway Thepkrasattri Rd and areas adjacent to the entrance to Phuket International Airport are also included in the big clean up plan.