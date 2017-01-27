SURFING: Surf House Kata Beach opened in 2012 and since then it has been chosen as the “Venue of the Year 2015” and its local surfing team has won various international competitions.

Friday 27 January 2017, 12:53PM

Surf House team member Annissa Flynn tries out the new FlowBoard machine in Patong.

This high-season, the Surf House Boardriders Group launched its latest project at Patong Beach, located just 200 metres North of the famous Bangla Rd.

The Governor of Phuket, Chockchai Dejamornthan, gave an opening speech and started the FlowRider surf machine for the first time at the soft opening event on December 28, 2016.

During the ceremonial power-up of the wave machine, Gov Chockchai expressed his delight on how the presence of Surf House Patong will liven up this tourist district with positive, family friendly activities.

“I am especially heartened to see different businesses coming together to create this modern, healthy and family oriented facility for the visitors” said Gov Chockchai.

Surf House Patong Beach is the second of its kind after the very successful Surf House Kata Beach, which welcomed her first riders since 2012.

Singapore registered company Sick-X, which introduced this hybrid facility to Phuket, has since being recognised as one of the most successful players in an industry of more than 200 installations around the world.

“We designed Surf House with participation as a keyword in mind. Our customers should be comfortable whether or not they are surfing, so a deliberate alchemy of trendy music and signature culinary experiences were put together to maximize enjoyment at any spot within the venue,” said Chairman of Sick-X Mr Janne Miikkulainen.