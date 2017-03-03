Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket flushed with success at regional awards for best public toilets

PHUKET: Phuket has scored three major prizes in the Ministry of Health’s “Best Public Toilet” awards for Upper Southern Thailand.

Saturday 4 March 2017, 09:00AM

Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan announced on the sterling achievements at a certificate-giving ceremony at Phuket Provincial Hall on Tuesday (Feb 28). Also present to dish out the awards was Phuket Public Health Chief Dr Jirapan Taepan.

The winners were Patong Municipality, Wichit Municipality and the “Sino” Shell petrol station in Thalang.

“The government policy has ordered a clean-toilet campaign for all government offices and tourism areas in order to solve the problem of dirty toilets and not enough toilets,” said Dr Jiraphan, Phuket’s leading health official.

“The Phuket Provincial Public Health sees the importance of people’s health and maintaining hygiene. We have three objectives to develop toilets: Healthy, Accessibility and Safety – H.A.S.,” he added.
The PPHO selected the 20 “best toilets” and submitted in the awards for Health Region 11, which covers the Upper Southern Thailand region of Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, and Ranong provinces, Dr Jiraphan explained.

Patong Municipality won first prize for the Best Government Toilet at its offices on Ratchapatanusorn Rd, Wichit Municipality won Best Public Park Toilet for the facilities at the Elderly Relaxing Centre at Wichit Public Park, and the “Sino” Shell petrol station in Mai Khao placed second for Best Gas Station Toilet.

 

 
