FISHING: A vast and belay me hearties, lend me a lug.

Sunday 7 May 2017, 03:00PM

Just one of the many fish caught in the ‘Burma Banks’.

This month’s tale goes a bit further afield than usual, to the world renowned fishing-ground the “Burma Banks” where “Thai 2 On” spent the earlier part of the month, with Laust Bendiksen, Steve Dickson our own marauding mariner, Ian Tubby and his crew who ventured north into Myanmartian waters, if that’s what the sea off Myanmar (Burma) is called.

Firstly this trip means a call into Victoria, Myanmar to pick up the obligatory “guide” before our motley crew were allowed to continue the journey to the “Burma Banks”, which has some of the best bill-fish fishing on the planet and is within the comfortable range of most of our “overnight” boats.

The Burma Banks themselves are a series of flat topped underwater mountains covering a huge area of around 1,500 square kilometres. The waters around the “Banks” are 300/350 metres deep and gradually rise to 15m from the surface, making this vast area inaccessible to commercial trawlers who in the past few years have decimated much of the Andaman Sea and the Similan Islands where we used to have our late lamented fishing “club” competitions.

Situated 180km North West of the Similan Islands, 90 to 180km due west of Ranong (Thailand) and Kawthaung, Myanmar (Burma), and nearly half way to the Andaman Islands (India) the “Banks” are in international waters although economic rights are claimed by the Myanmar Government.

Because of strong currents and no place to “run” for protection from foul weather, the “Banks” can only be visited, for safety reasons, during our “high” season – mid-February to mid-April.

Obviously there is nothing to see, but if you’re here for the fishing this is one of the best “bill” fishing areas anywhere, with Marlin and Sailfish also in abundance.

Thai 2 On’s log confirmed hooking into 12 Marlin with three Black’s and one Blue brought to the boat and all estimated at 300lb plus a few (six) broken lines. To this tally they added one Sail around 60lb and lots of Sea Bass and Red Snapper all about 20lb.

Later in the month I managed to damage my right foot and all I needed was an eye patch and a parrot and I could have been “Long John Jimmy”, which brings me to :- Did you hear about the pirate who took up boxing, as he had a killer left hook?

Lastly, I’m thinking of a new car, do you think I should go for an Arrrgh-V?

Tight lines to all.

Jimmy

Jimmy's Drift Inn "Facebook"

Sai Yuan, Rawai, Phuket.

www.fishinginphuket.com