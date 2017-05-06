The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket fishing crew hit the ‘Burma Banks’

FISHING: A vast and belay me hearties, lend me a lug.

marine, transport,

Jimmy Stewart

Sunday 7 May 2017, 03:00PM

Just one of the many fish caught in the ‘Burma Banks’.
Just one of the many fish caught in the ‘Burma Banks’.

This month’s tale goes a bit further afield than usual, to the world renowned fishing-ground the “Burma Banks” where “Thai 2 On” spent the earlier part of the month, with Laust Bendiksen, Steve Dickson our own marauding mariner, Ian Tubby and his crew who ventured north into Myanmartian waters, if that’s what the sea off Myanmar (Burma) is called.

Firstly this trip means a call into Victoria, Myanmar to pick up the obligatory “guide” before our motley crew were allowed to continue the journey to the “Burma Banks”, which has some of the best bill-fish fishing on the planet and is within the comfortable range of most of our “overnight” boats.

The Burma Banks themselves are a series of flat topped underwater mountains covering a huge area of around 1,500 square kilometres. The waters around the “Banks” are 300/350 metres deep and gradually rise to 15m from the surface, making this vast area inaccessible to commercial trawlers who in the past few years have decimated much of the Andaman Sea and the Similan Islands where we used to have our late lamented fishing “club” competitions.

Situated 180km North West of the Similan Islands, 90 to 180km due west of Ranong (Thailand) and Kawthaung, Myanmar (Burma), and nearly half way to the Andaman Islands (India) the “Banks” are in international waters although economic rights are claimed by the Myanmar Government.

Because of strong currents and no place to “run” for protection from foul weather, the “Banks” can only be visited, for safety reasons, during our “high” season – mid-February to mid-April.

Obviously there is nothing to see, but if you’re here for the fishing this is one of the best “bill” fishing areas anywhere, with Marlin and Sailfish also in abundance.

Thai 2 On’s log confirmed hooking into 12 Marlin with three Black’s and one Blue brought to the boat and all estimated at 300lb plus a few (six) broken lines. To this tally they added one Sail around 60lb and lots of Sea Bass and Red Snapper all about 20lb.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

Later in the month I managed to damage my right foot and all I needed was an eye patch and a parrot and I could have been “Long John Jimmy”, which brings me to :- Did you hear about the pirate who took up boxing, as he had a killer left hook?

Lastly, I’m thinking of a new car, do you think I should go for an Arrrgh-V?

Tight lines to all.

Jimmy

Jimmy's Drift Inn "Facebook"

Sai Yuan, Rawai, Phuket.

www.fishinginphuket.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Court rejects six sex ring warrant bids

More illogical comments. Arrest warrants were denied, yet summons were to be issued....(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist dies after colliding with car, minivan

Kurt...no, the accident happened in Thailand, It was not a Thai motorbike but Japanese. The accident had everything to do with car driver...he should ...(Read More)

Arrest of one drug dealing female leads Phuket police to two more dealers

Kurt...unless you are privy to what investigations are in progress, there is no point in making your bizarre comments. ...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist dies after colliding with car, minivan

Kurt,are you out of your mind?The car driver was clearly involved in the accident,as his car got hit by the bike.Although it wasnt his fault,he should...(Read More)

Phuket monkeys face relocation to islands offshore

The posters below presume to have more expertise on the subject than professional wildlife managers. Amazing!...(Read More)

Phuket Court hears plea to bring to trial Patong Ace Condo developers

Is it actually not strange that one has to fight the thai juridical system to bring in this case the Ace-1 developer in Court? Obviously the court an...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A lethal combination

I'd have to disagree, there's loads that could be done, what you actually mean is nothing will be done because it involves certain servants of...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A lethal combination

Strangely we were just talking about this very subject last night. Of course the answer is rider training before these kids are allowed out onto the r...(Read More)

Arrest of one drug dealing female leads Phuket police to two more dealers

Way past time to change the laws. I am very worried about what will happen to these young ladies and the young men from the other day. How much long...(Read More)

Phuket monkeys face relocation to islands offshore

Koh Lone would be better, also consider neutering the Monkeys BEFORE releasing them there,otherwise there will just be another BIGGER problem in the f...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.