PHUKET: Investigations are continuing into a fire in Rawai on Saturday which required 11 firefighters to extinguish the flames and resulted in a Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) truck being completely burnt-out.

Monday 6 February 2017, 01:22PM

The fire left a Provincial Electricity Authority completely burnt-out. Photo: Rawai Municipality

An initial investigation appears to show the fire may have started from an electrical transformer.

At 9:39pm on Saturday (Feb 4), the Phuket Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) was on routine patrol in Rawai when they discovered a fire in overhead cables on Soi Praichareu 3, Siayuan.

DDPM officials were able to get the fire under control, however, they required the assistance of additional firefighters to completely extinguish the flames.

Speaking to The Phuket News yesterday (Feb 5), Rawai Major said, “It appears that the fire started when PEA were carrying out work on electricity cables in the Sai Yuan area.

“They were working in one place and left the area and this is when the fire started. A burning transformer fell onto their truck and left it completely burnt-out.

“It took 11 firefighters 15 minutes to completely extinguish the flames,” he said.

“I have asked the chief of the PEA to find out why this fire happened,” he added.