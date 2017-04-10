Start From: Sunday 30 April 2017, 06:00PM
to Sunday 30 April 2017, 08:00PM
Mon.
Tue.
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Sat.
Sun.
Phuket FC VS Sungaipadee FC on Sunday 30th Apr. at Surakul Stadium, Phuket town. Kick off 6pm. Entrance fee is THB 50 and students are free with student ID.
Proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Khao Phuket
