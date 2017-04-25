Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket FC VS Pattani FC

Start From: Saturday 13 May 2017, 06:00PM to Saturday 13 May 2017, 08:00PM

Phuket FC VS Pattani FC

Phuket FC VS Pattani FC on Saturday 13th May at Surakul Stadium, Phuket town. Kick off 6pm. Entrance fee is THB 50 and students are free with student ID.

Contact details
Person : Phuket FC
Address : Surakul Stadium, Phuket town
