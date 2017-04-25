Start From: Saturday 13 May 2017, 06:00PM
to Saturday 13 May 2017, 08:00PM
Mon.
Tue.
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Sat.
Sun.
Phuket FC VS Pattani FC on Saturday 13th May at Surakul Stadium, Phuket town. Kick off 6pm. Entrance fee is THB 50 and students are free with student ID.
